Shandukani Taylor Mufamadi, 25, is building more than a media platform — she is cultivating a continental network of young Africans determined to shape the future. Through storytelling, leadership and collaboration, she is ensuring that the voices of a new generation of entrepreneurs, innovators and changemakers are heard far beyond their own communities.
As founder and chief executive of AfriNextGen Magazine, Mufamadi leads the strategic direction of a Pan-African platform connecting young leaders across more than 20 countries. She oversees partnerships, editorial strategy, leadership programmes and virtual summits that bridge ideas, opportunities and influence across the continent. A cum laude graduate with a Master of Science in Business Development from the University of Pécs, she combines academic rigour with a passion for creating practical pathways for youth development.
Under her leadership, AfriNextGen has forged partnerships with organisations including the BRICS Women's Business Alliance, YD-Colab and Africa Matters Initiatives, strengthening entrepreneurship, environmental sustainability and youth leadership across Africa.
Mufamadi credits her late uncle with transforming the way she viewed herself after he challenged her to see beyond failure and recognise her own potential. His belief became the foundation of her leadership philosophy: that confidence is built through discipline, consistency and action. Today, she is committed to helping young Africans discover the same truth, creating platforms where talent is recognised, potential is nurtured and tomorrow's leaders can confidently step forward.