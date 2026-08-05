Shandukani Taylor Mufamadi, 25, is building more than a media platform — she is cultivating a continental network of young Africans determined to shape the future. Through storytelling, leadership and collaboration, she is ensuring that the voices of a new generation of entrepreneurs, innovators and changemakers are heard far beyond their own communities.

As founder and chief executive of AfriNextGen Magazine, Mufamadi leads the strategic direction of a Pan-African platform connecting young leaders across more than 20 countries. She oversees partnerships, editorial strategy, leadership programmes and virtual summits that bridge ideas, opportunities and influence across the continent. A cum laude graduate with a Master of Science in Business Development from the University of Pécs, she combines academic rigour with a passion for creating practical pathways for youth development.

Under her leadership, AfriNextGen has forged partnerships with organisations including the BRICS Women's Business Alliance, YD-Colab and Africa Matters Initiatives, strengthening entrepreneurship, environmental sustainability and youth leadership across Africa.