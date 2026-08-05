Climate change is reshaping security, governance and policy. Shaun Kinnes is part of a new generation of researchers exploring how the forces intersect, helping shape conversations that stretch from South Africa's Parliament to the United Nations.

Kinnes, 26, is a parliamentary researcher for the Democratic Alliance parliamentary caucus, where he advises members serving on the police, international relations, home affairs and defence committees on policy, legislation and emerging issues. He serves as a voluntary working group member with the UN Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute, contributing to an initiative examining how sustainability and climate resilience transitions can fuel criminal, corrupt or violent resistance and how governance and justice systems can respond.

Holding a master's degree in international relations from the University of the Witwatersrand, Kinnes has also worked with the South African Institute of International Affairs and Accord. His contribution to Zambia's Green Growth Strategy, helped policymakers respond to climate-related conflict and disasters.