For Shendy Mahloele, the founding Shendy Agri Co was about more than starting a business; it was about creating opportunities, inspiring others and proving that resilience can turn ambition into action. At 27, she is building the company on the principles of discipline, consistency and leading by example.

Drawing on her background in civil engineering and experience as a construction site safety representative, Mahloele oversees every aspect of the business, from operations and workplace safety to mentoring her team and delivering projects on time and within budget.

The planning, precision and problem-solving skills she developed in construction continue to shape her approach to farming.

Mahloele believes influence is earned through action. She credits colleagues who demonstrated resilience, professionalism and respect with giving her the confidence to pursue entrepreneurship.

Their example reinforced her belief that leadership is defined not by title or authority but by the ability to inspire confidence, create opportunities and help others succeed.