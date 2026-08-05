Sibusisiwe "Sebe" Buthelezi has built a career on asking the questions others avoid. Whether exposing wrongdoing, moderating difficult national conversations or producing investigative television, she has established herself as one of South Africa's most formidable journalistic voices.

Buthelezi, 34, wears multiple hats across the media landscape. As director of Msebeyelanga Media, she leads a Black-owned journalism company providing editorial services to several news organisations. She also presents the Nguni current affairs programme Asikhulume on SABC 1, produces the legal show Case In Point on SABC 404 and works as a producer on M-Net's investigative programme Carte Blanche. Her work is driven by a commitment to accountability, public interest and telling stories that matter.

Her impact has been recognised at the highest level. She is the reigning Vodacom Journalist of the Year, honoured for an investigation produced for eNCA's Checkpoint, and has earned multiple industry accolades, including two South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).