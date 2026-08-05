Energy data modeller and leader of the digitalisation sub-programme, South African National Energy Development Institute

The energy transition is often imagined in wind turbines and solar panels but behind every breakthrough is something less visible: data. Simphiwe Ramalia Mokonza is helping transform the way South Africa understands, plans and manages its energy future.

An energy data modeller and leader of the digitalisation sub-programme at the South African National Energy Development Institute, Mokonza, 33, has established a pioneering digitalisation laboratory that analyses and visualises critical energy data, from wind and solar resources to cleaner mobility trends. Her work spans projects on industrial and residential energy efficiency, public-sector energy innovation and the digital tools needed to support a more resilient electricity system.

Mokonza has helped shape national energy policy through her contributions to the National Energy Crisis Committee, the Integrated National Electrification Programme and South Africa's free basic electricity initiatives. In addition, she has played a key role in developing the 2023 BRICS Energy Transition Skills and Energy Security reports.