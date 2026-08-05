Sinethemba Dangazele has built a career around a basic belief: entrepreneurship is not simply about creating businesses but about creating possibilities. Equally at home in the classroom and the marketplace, he is proving that enterprise can generate both economic opportunity and social change.

As founder of PES - Promotions and Events with Sinethemba, Dangazele leads a business that provides event infrastructure, equipment hire and logistics for celebrations ranging from weddings to traditional ceremonies. He oversees business development, client relations, finance and operations while expanding the company's services. His entrepreneurial journey has earned support from organisations including the National Youth Development Agency and the Small Enterprise Development Agency, while opportunities such as the Young African Leadership Initiative, Stellenbosch Business School's Small Business Academy and an exchange programme at Nyenrode Business School have broadened his leadership perspective.

Alongside his business, Dangazele shapes future entrepreneurs as an entrepreneurship lecturer and academic lead at Tsiba Business School. His innovative teaching earned him the 2025 Saphe Excellence Award for Teaching, Learning and Assessment, recognising his contribution to social enterprise and experiential learning.