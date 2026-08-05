Sinethemba Masinga is changing perceptions of farming one post, one harvest and one product at a time. At 26, the founder and managing director of UFarm Julia is proving that agriculture's future is being shaped as much online as it is in the fields.

From rural KwaZulu-Natal, Masinga has expanded her family's farming enterprise into a growing agri-processing business producing fresh vegetables, organic peanut butter and chilli sauce. Yet her influence reaches far beyond production.

Through one of South Africa's fastest-growing farming content platforms, she shares insights on sustainable agriculture, food security and preserving traditional food knowledge, helping inspire a new generation to consider farming as a viable career. Her growing profile has earned opportunities to represent South Africa in leadership programmes and at the G20, recognising her contribution to agriculture and youth development.