Sinethemba Masinga is changing perceptions of farming one post, one harvest and one product at a time. At 26, the founder and managing director of UFarm Julia is proving that agriculture's future is being shaped as much online as it is in the fields.
From rural KwaZulu-Natal, Masinga has expanded her family's farming enterprise into a growing agri-processing business producing fresh vegetables, organic peanut butter and chilli sauce. Yet her influence reaches far beyond production.
Through one of South Africa's fastest-growing farming content platforms, she shares insights on sustainable agriculture, food security and preserving traditional food knowledge, helping inspire a new generation to consider farming as a viable career. Her growing profile has earned opportunities to represent South Africa in leadership programmes and at the G20, recognising her contribution to agriculture and youth development.
Masinga credits her mother with teaching her the resilience that underpins farming and entrepreneurship. Watching her provide for the family through agriculture instilled respect for the land and the determination needed to succeed. Today, those values continue to shape a business built on sustainability, community and the conviction that meaningful progress begins by making the most of the opportunities at hand.