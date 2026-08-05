Growing up in Katlehong, Siyabonga Mshibe, 28, learnt early that opportunity is rarely handed to you — it is created. Today, that belief drives his mission to ensure more young South Africans see the property sector not as an exclusive industry, but as a pathway to economic freedom and lasting change. Mshibe is executive chairman of the South African Youth in Property Association (SAYIPA), providing strategic leadership to a national organisation dedicated to empowering young professionals and entrepreneurs in the property and built environment sectors. Holding professional certifications in property, leadership and business development, including a Certificate in New Venture Creation, he has forged partnerships with organisations such as the National Housing Finance Corporation, the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority and the Property Sector Charter Council to create opportunities for the next generation. A member of the Property Sector Charter Council and recognised among the SAIBPP Top 100 Black Property Practitioners, Mshibe says his greatest achievement is seeing young people secure jobs, build businesses and find mentors. He credits Prof Bonang Mohale, who also hails from Katlehong, with proving that excellence can emerge from any community. Guided by the advice, "When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change," Mshibe continues to champion a more inclusive property industry where young people are empowered to build both careers and communities.