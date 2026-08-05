Artificial intelligence is transforming industries across the world and Tebogo Lucky Mamela, 30, is working to ensure Africa helps shape that future rather than simply adopting it. As founder of AI Network, he is building a platform that connects businesses, researchers, governments and investors to accelerate the responsible development and adoption of AI across the continent. In his role as Gauteng AI Ambassador Lead for the South African Artificial Intelligence Association, he champions AI awareness, skills development and collaboration to strengthen South Africa's growing AI ecosystem.

A PhD candidate in Data Science at the University of Johannesburg, Mamela has represented South Africa in leading international AI and technology programmes, including the InteRussia AI for Smart Cities Research Internship, Huawei's Seeds for the Future Programme and the Shanghai BRICS Summer School Programme. These experiences have strengthened his commitment to advancing responsible artificial intelligence and fostering international collaboration that delivers practical solutions for Africa's development.