At 32, Tevin Andrews is building the kind of creative platforms he once wished existed. As founder and chief creative officer of AtCorp Global, he works across brand strategy, editorial storytelling and cultural programming, helping organisations shape ideas while creating new opportunities for African creatives and entrepreneurs. Whether developing brand identities, leading editorial strategy or designing high-impact campaigns and experiences, Andrews has built a career around one idea: creativity can be a force for economic opportunity and social change.

The philosophy extends to NXT (Next Gen Creatives), the platform he founded to expand access, visibility and opportunity for African creatives and entrepreneurs. It is work rooted not in trends but in legacy. His influence reaches beyond industry. As a member of the Council of International African Fashion Education, Andrews has contributed to shaping the growing body of African fashion scholarship while building platforms that champion representation over gatekeeping.

The advice that changed his life was disarmingly simple: "Stop waiting for permission and start building the proof." It became the foundation of his entrepreneurial journey and the reason he chose to create opportunities rather than wait for them.