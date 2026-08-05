For Thapelo Blessing Majebe, 18, discipline is more than a habit; it is the foundation on which he is building his future. The grade 11 learner and top-performing student at Semaneng Secondary School in Limpopo has carefully mapped out his path towards a bachelor of laws degree, choosing subjects that sharpen his analytical thinking, strengthen his communication skills and prepare him for a career in law.

His dedication has earned him recognition as the school's top learner in geography, mathematical literacy and English, while his district debate championship reflects his ability to think critically, communicate persuasively and lead with confidence.

Beyond the classroom, Majebe is an accomplished author, poet and audio producer. His creative catalogue includes the poetry collections Why I Love Them Both: A Collection of Poetry and Trials and Triumphs: My Collection of Poetry, as well as spoken-word productions that have introduced his work to audiences worldwide. Through self-publishing and digital storytelling, he is proving that powerful voices can emerge from rural South Africa