At 28, Thapelo "Tabz" Motloung is building more than platforms for African storytellers — he is creating pathways into an industry that has too often felt out of reach. From film and broadcasting to entrepreneurship, his career is driven by a simple belief: talent deserves opportunity.

As founder and executive director of the Soweto Film Market, Motloung leads one of the country's growing platforms for filmmakers, content creators and creative entrepreneurs. He oversees strategic partnerships, fundraising, industry programmes and skills development while positioning Soweto as a hub for African film, television and digital content. He also revived the Soweto International Film Festival, expanding its reach and strengthening its role in championing emerging creative talent.

Beyond the screen, Motloung has become a familiar media personality. As presenter and brand ambassador for Stumbo Record Breakers, he travelled the country celebrating ordinary South Africans pursuing extraordinary dreams, while the launch of the Stumbo Podcast has broadened those conversations. He also hosts the Weekend Breakfast Show on YOU FM, connecting with more than half a million listeners across Gauteng and the North West.