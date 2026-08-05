For Thatego Phala, leadership begins with listening. Whether contributing to youth policy, advocating for economic inclusion or pursuing a career in law, he believes meaningful change starts by giving young people a seat at the table.

As a member of the South African Institute of International Affairs's youth policy committee, Phala, 19, works in the socio-economic development working group, where he helps shape policy on youth unemployment, entrepreneurship and technology-driven innovation. His work also involves engaging stakeholders, contributing to policy discussions and leading campaigns that amplify youth voices in conversations about South Africa's economic future.

Currently an academically recognised second-year LLB student at the University of Johannesburg, Phala has earned national recognition. He was invited to recite the Preamble to the Constitution in front of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Assembly during the Milestone of Freedom launch - a moment that reflected his commitment to constitutional values and emerging leadership. He has also been inducted into the Golden Key International Honour Society.