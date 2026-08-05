At 21, Theo Apteker is moving comfortably between two worlds shaping the future of business: artificial intelligence and capital markets. While many of his peers are still exploring career paths, he is building technology products, analysing European equity offerings and searching for the intersection where innovation and finance create lasting value.

A business, technology and entrepreneurship student at New York University's Stern School of Business, Apteker is the founder of Proud, a food accountability app he independently designed, coded and launched. Built on extensive user research and refined through constant iteration including rebuilding the platform after losing its entire codebase the app was accepted into Blackbird's prestigious Giants accelerator in Sydney, validating both the product and its potential.

Alongside his entrepreneurial ambitions, Apteker is gaining first-hand experience as a summer analyst on the Equity Capital Markets desk at Berenberg in Frankfurt, where he supports live European share offerings and helps prepare companies for public listings.