Mining's future will depend not only on what lies beneath the earth, but on how intelligently those resources are recovered. Tobie Loftus is helping redefine that future, developing technologies that make mining cleaner, more efficient and better equipped for the demands of a low-carbon economy. As head of technical process development at ENPROTEC, Loftus, 34, leads the design of innovative mineral processing solutions that improve operational performance while reducing environmental impact. His work spans sustainable tailings reprocessing, advanced flotation technologies, water recovery, critical minerals beneficiation and emerging clean energy applications — all aimed at extracting greater value from existing resources while supporting a more responsible mining industry.

A cum laude chemical engineering graduate from North-West University and a registered professional engineer with the Engineering Council of South Africa, Loftus also serves on the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy's Technical Programme Committee. His published research and presentations at international conferences have contributed to advancing more sustainable mineral processing practices across the sector. A mentor who continually challenged his thinking taught him that innovation begins with curiosity and the willingness to question assumptions. That lesson continues to shape his leadership philosophy. Looking back, Loftus would offer his younger self one piece of advice: believe in your ability to grow, invest in the people around you and remember that the greatest successes are those shared with others.