The clean energy transition is as much about people and partnerships as it is about technology. Tumisang Kalagobe, 30, is proving that the deals negotiated behind the scenes can be just as transformative as the innovations powering them.

As Growth and partnerships executive at Plentify, Kalagobe is helping redefine how electricity is generated, managed and consumed. He leads commercial partnerships from negotiation to delivery, working with manufacturers, utilities and municipalities to scale virtual power plants and demand response technologies across South Africa while driving the company's expansion into the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia.

His fingerprints are on some of the continent's most ambitious energy collaborations. He structured Plentify's partnership with global inverter manufacturer Deye, creating Africa's largest residential virtual power plant with more than 160 000 connected batteries. He also secured partnerships with smart metering giant Conlog and helped secure European Union funding for Project Smart Solar with eThekwini Municipality, a pioneering initiative bringing residential demand response to one of South Africa's largest cities.