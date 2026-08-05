Where capital flows often determines who gets to shape the future. At 30, Vuyiswa Hlongwane is working to ensure Africa has a stronger voice in those decisions, helping position the continent not simply as a destination for investment but as an active architect of its own development.

As chief of staff at the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, she helps translate the organisation's strategic priorities into action while supporting initiatives across private equity, venture capital, private debt and other forms of private capital. Hlongwane's work is driven by a belief that investment can unlock sustainable infrastructure, climate resilience and inclusive economic growth when it is aligned with Africa's priorities.

Currently completing a master of management in economics and development at Wits Business School, Hlongwane has built a career spanning sustainability, climate advisory and development finance. She also served as the Sub-Saharan Africa regional coordinator for the Rihla Initiative, fostering dialogue between Africa and the Gulf on climate finance and green industrialisation.