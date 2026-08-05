Vuyolwethu Maweni, 26, is the founder and CEO of Jameela Queen, a beauty enterprise established in 2022. She provides professional nail care services while equipping aspiring beauty professionals with practical, income-generating skills that promote entrepreneurship and financial independence.

A graduate in politics and psychology from Rhodes University and currently pursuing a postgraduate diploma in enterprise management at Rhodes Business School, Maweni also serves as chairperson of Enactus Rhodes University. There, she leads student-driven social innovation projects, including the Kuyasa Skills Initiative, which provides beauty and vocational skills training to learners with intellectual disabilities, expanding opportunities for self-employment and economic inclusion.

Recognised among Rhodes University's Top 120 Student Entrepreneurs, Maweni represented the institution at the Entrepreneurship Development in Higher Education Regional Competition and participated in the G20 SU20 Midterm Engagement Summit, where she engaged with young leaders and policymakers on youth-led sustainable development.