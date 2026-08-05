Wandise Boyd is building businesses that tackle some of South Africa's most pressing everyday challenges, from access to higher education to affordable financial services. His entrepreneurial philosophy is simple: solve real problems and create opportunities that outlive the business itself.

As founder and CEO of Boyd's House of Regalia, Boyd has grown a company that has supplied academic regalia to thousands of graduates across the country, earning recognition as a finalist in the 2026 MTN 702 Small Business Awards and the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards. He is also co-founder and head of business development at UniApplyForMe, an education technology platform helping young South Africans navigate university applications, funding opportunities and career choices. Through Lithemba Funeral Cover, another of his ventures, he is expanding access to affordable funeral insurance for underserved communities.

While each business serves a different need, they share a common purpose: removing barriers that limit people's opportunities.