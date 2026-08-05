Yalezo Njuguna

At 32, Njuguna has built a career around the idea that the creative economy is strongest when artists, entrepreneurs and communities grow together.

As an executive producer, researcher, creative director and multidisciplinary artist, he creates platforms that extend beyond storytelling to unlock opportunities for the people behind the stories.

As co-founder of BAI Foundation and Enraptured Odyssey, Njuguna leads research, fundraising and the creative development of projects spanning film, podcasts, live events and industry programmes. His work blends artistic vision with strategic leadership, producing relevant content while strengthening pathways for emerging creatives.

Although his productions have received national recognition and reached international audiences, Njuguna measures success by lasting impact.

Through initiatives such as Heatskrs, he has helped unlock millions of rand in investment for youth owned businesses, creative ventures and community-led initiatives, while mentoring entrepreneurs to build sustainable careers.