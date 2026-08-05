Yonela Nomalizo Ntshakaza, 29, is quietly reshaping South Africa's entrepreneurial landscape by connecting promising founders with the support they need to succeed. Equal parts strategist, ecosystem builder and literacy advocate, she believes lasting economic change begins by giving people the tools — and confidence — to realise their potential.

As programme delivery manager at Edge Growth, Ntshakaza leads enterprise and supplier development programmes on behalf of major corporate clients, managing everything from programme design and governance to founder support, stakeholder engagement and impact reporting. Her work sits at the intersection of business growth and social impact, helping entrepreneurs secure funding, mentorship, market access and the networks that can transform a business. Among her proudest achievements is conceptualising the Sanlam FinTech Accelerator's inaugural pitch event, designed not simply to connect founders with investors, but to foster relationships that outlast the programme itself.

Beyond the corporate world, she founded Booked and Being, a literacy platform that has grown into a community of more than 29 000 readers. Partnering with leading publishers, TikTok and literacy organisations, she has become a passionate advocate for reading as a catalyst for opportunity and economic inclusion.