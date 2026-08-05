For Zanele Zwane, successful farming is measured by more than what leaves the field. It is about the livelihoods created, the communities strengthened and the future protected through sustainable agriculture. The 33-year-old founder and managing director of Easyzee Solutions has built a business that blends commercial success with social purpose.

A second-generation farmer with a postgraduate diploma in marketing management, Zwane oversees everything from vegetable and livestock production to finance, strategy, sales and customer relationships.

Her business supplies organically grown produce to more than 700 customers across Gauteng while creating employment opportunities for young people, particularly women. Every part of the operation reflects her belief that agriculture should generate lasting value for people and the environment.