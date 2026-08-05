Some entrepreneurs build companies. Zaydan Moti builds ecosystems. Guided by the belief that business should solve real problems while creating lasting value, the 23-year-old founder has assembled a portfolio that spans financial technology, consumer goods and hospitality each venture rooted in innovation and purpose.

As co-founder of 80eight, Moti is tackling one of Africa's biggest economic hurdles: inefficient financial infrastructure. The platform is designed to improve payment efficiency and cross-border settlement, helping businesses and individuals move money faster and participate more easily in the global economy.

His entrepreneurial vision extends beyond fintech. Through The Good Monk, Moti is reimagining rooibos as a premium lifestyle beverage with international appeal, proving that homegrown ingredients can become globally recognised brands when paired with thoughtful innovation and compelling storytelling. He also co-leads Milas Café in Sandton, a thriving space where quality coffee, good food and meaningful conversation converge. It has become a gathering place for entrepreneurs, creatives and professionals, while creating jobs and fostering community.