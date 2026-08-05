For Zine Magadlela, leadership is not about waiting for a seat at the table - it is about building one. At 28, the founder and president of the African Young Women Governance Collective (AYWGC) is creating opportunities for young Africans, particularly women, to shape public policy, strengthen democratic participation and influence the continent's future.

Magadlela founded AYWGC to amplify young women's voices in governance and decision-making, transforming it into a platform that connects government, civil society, academia and the private sector around inclusive leadership.

Her work spans policy research, stakeholder engagement, mentorship and advocacy, with a focus on ensuring young people are not merely consulted but actively involved in shaping solutions.

Among her signature initiatives is Vota Majita, a non-partisan civic engagement campaign encouraging young people to participate in democracy while generating valuable insights into youth political participation.

Magadlelas expertise has also earned her a place in high-level policy processes linked to the Presidential Climate Commission, the African Peer Review Mechanism the Economic, Social and Cultural Council and COP30 youth engagements.