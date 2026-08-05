At 34, Ziyanda Mavumengwana is on a mission to change the way South Africans think about mental health. In her world, psychology belongs not only in consulting rooms and lecture halls but in everyday conversations, homes and communities where healing begins.

A clinical psychologist working across public healthcare, academia and private practice, Mavumengwana combines science with storytelling to make psychological knowledge practical and accessible. She serves as a senior psychologist at Walter Sisulu University's student counselling division, runs a private practice in East London and is completing a PhD at the University of Cape Town, where she is designing interventions to improve cognitive outcomes for young children in rural South Africa.

Her influence extends well beyond the therapy room. Through her award-winning self-published book, You're Okay, but the Stuff That Happened to You Wasn't, and her "You're Okay" YouTube platform, she translates complex psychological concepts into tools that help people better understand themselves. In 2024, her contribution to the profession was recognised with the Dr Clarence Mini Titanium Award for Young Achievers.