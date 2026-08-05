Zizipho Bam is helping redefine the place of poetry in South Africa's cultural landscape. As a poet, cultural producer and communications strategist, she has built a career that celebrates spoken word and creates opportunities for others to find their voices and audiences.

As co-founder and creative director of Slam City, Bam, 30, curates, produces and hosts poetry events across Cape Town, transforming spoken word into a platform for artistic expression, mentorship and professional growth. Through performances and competitions at venues such as the Baxter Theatre and Theatre Arts, she has helped emerging poets build confidence, connect with audiences and establish sustainable creative careers.

Beyond the stage, Bam works as a publicist and media communications officer for major arts events, including the National Arts Festival, where she amplifies the work of artists and strengthens the visibility of South Africa's creative sector.

Her literary career has earned national acclaim. Bam's debut collection, Sunflowers For My Lovers (2022), launched to sold-out audiences, while her writing has received the New Coin Prize, the New Contrast National Poetry Prize and the Thomas Pringle Award.