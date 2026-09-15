Fear on the tracks: Kempton Park killings cast long shadow over women runners nationwide

On Kempton Park’s roads and trails, a different sound now dominates: silence.

The recent discovery of runner Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, has left the jogging and running community deeply unsettled. What was once a routine act of fitness and freedom has become fraught with caution and anxiety.

This morning, police confirmed another woman’s body had been found, this time on a roadside in KwaThema, Springs, about 45km away. Police also announced that the body of another woman, found in a river in Clayville, next to Tembisa Mall, on September 7, has been included in the investigation, bringing the total number of women found dead across the broader Ekurhuleni area since July to seven.

Moselakgomo, a 38-year-old member of the Team Vitality running community, disappeared during an afternoon run last week and was later identified among the victims.

Her case has struck particularly hard at those who lace up their shoes for exercise. Runners who once trained solo or in quiet pairs now gather in larger groups, stick to well-lit and populated routes or remain indoors. Many women say they no longer feel safe pursuing the outdoor activity that supports their physical and mental health.

The impact is not confined to Kempton Park or even Ekurhuleni.

Across Gauteng and further afield, women who jog, walk or cycle are reconsidering their habits. Social media groups and running clubs from Johannesburg to Cape Town, Durban and beyond have shared similar stories of heightened vigilance on radio stations and social media.

The fear is contagious: if it can happen in one suburban corridor near major roads and an international airport, it can happen elsewhere.

South Africa grapples with some of the world’s highest rates of gender-based violence; incidents like these reinforce a broader sense that public spaces remain unsafe for women and girls. Parents of young female athletes, coaches and club organisers report increased anxiety, with some events being scaled back or moved to more secure venues.

State President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally responded to the crisis. In a statement issued on Tuesday September 15, 2026, he extended his deepest condolences to the affected families and communities, noting that the incidents are “causing fear and uncertainty in our communities, and especially among women”.

He said government shared the concerns of all South Africans and mourned the lives so cruelly taken and that “no stone will be left unturned in bringing those responsible to justice”. Ramaphosa urged citizens to provide any information that could help end the attacks and stressed that the nation must stand up for the rights, safety and dignity of women and girls.

Police have established a multidisciplinary task team that includes detectives and specialists from the Investigative Psychology Unit.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe has not denied similarities in the cases. The bodies have largely been found in open areas such as roadsides, fields and behind buildings, with most partially clothed or unclothed and showing visible bruising. Four of the earlier victims showed signs of sexual assault.

While investigations remain ongoing and SAPS has not confirmed that the deaths are linked to a single perpetrator, Mathe has acknowledged that the similarities are sufficiently concerning to warrant public warnings and intensified efforts.

When I pressed her on forensic details, including whether samples collected from the victims showed consistencies, she confirmed that evidence was being carefully analysed but declined to elaborate further, citing the active nature of the probe.

The patterns, the clustering of cases, the condition of the bodies and the geographical proximity, carry the hallmarks that raise serious questions about the possibility of a serial killer, even as police emphasise that firm conclusions must await completed forensic and investigative work.

One suspect remains in custody in connection with the first body discovered on 15 July near the R21. The remaining cases, including the sixth body found this morning, are under active investigation. Police have urged women in and around Kempton Park and the wider East Rand not to walk or run alone, particularly in isolated areas and to exercise in groups where possible. They have also appealed to families of missing persons to come forward to assist with identification, as several victims remain unidentified.

While the practical safety steps are understandable in the current climate, they also highlight a deeper problem. No one should have to abandon healthy outdoor activity because of fear. The right to move freely in one’s community is fundamental. For many women, running is not merely exercise; it is a source of empowerment, mental clarity and community. When the space is compromised, the effects ripple through families, workplaces and the broader culture of sport and wellness.

Security forces must respond with visible, sustained deployment of resources. Increased patrols along popular running routes, better street lighting, rapid-response units, coordinated community policing and accelerated forensic processing can help restore confidence. Special attention should be given to protecting women and children, who are often the most vulnerable. Visible presence, transparent communication and proactive investigation send a clear message that public safety is a priority, not an afterthought. The formation of the specialised task team and the president’s directive are important first steps but sustained action on the ground will determine whether trust can be rebuilt.

Until that happens, the ripple effect will continue. Women who once found joy and empowerment in a morning run will keep looking over their shoulders. Running clubs could see membership stall. Events might struggle to attract female participants. The culture of outdoor fitness that so many have worked hard to grow risks being set back.