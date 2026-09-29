Pitso’s second act starts with Bafana bang

What a way to begin again? Fourteen years after his first full spell ended in disappointment, Pitso Mosimane walked back into the Bafana Bafana dugout this past weekend and delivered exactly what a proud South African football public wanted to see.

On Saturday at the Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto, his side defeated Guinea 2-1 in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, with goals from defenders Ime Okon and substitute Samukelo Kabini sealing the three points in Mosimane’s first match of his second tenure.This was a hard-earned, never-say-die victory.

Mosimane emerged to the weight of expectation that comes with being one of Africa’s most decorated coaches returning home. Guinea, quality-laden and organised under Paulo Duarte, refused to roll over. Yet Bafana, blending continuity from the Hugo Broos era with Mosimane’s trademark intensity, showed fight, pressing high, creating chances and refusing to fold when the visitors equalised. When Kabini struck late, the stadium found its voice and Mosimane’s embrace of the goalscorer said everything about the relief and joy of a winning start.

Okon opened the scoring in the first half, burying a loose ball from a corner to give the hosts the lead. Guinea levelled through Seydouba Cissé after the break, exposing a momentary lapse. But Mosimane’s tactical change where he introduced Kabini for Aubrey Modiba, proved decisive. The Norwegian-based left-back powered home the winner after a contribution from fellow substitute Yanela Mbuthuma, completing a comeback that showcased resilience. Relebohile Mofokeng sparkled on his return to familiar surroundings, while Kamogelo Sebelebele earned man-of-the-match honours with a determined display at right-back.

Post-match, Mosimane was characteristically measured yet glowing about the mentality on display. “What a game!” he said. “You have to give respect to Guinea, with the level and quality they have. You ask yourself why this team has not been in the Cup of Nations for so long.”

He praised the approach: “We started well by showing that we are playing at home and the mentality was good. We pressed at the beginning, we pressed and we stole a few balls … We had the right mentality; we wanted to play and fight and press.”

He singled out key performers. On the defensive pairing that faced Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy: “Ime and (Olwethu) Makhanya did exceptionally well … they showed quality, Ike showed quality.” Of Sebelebele: “You can see Sebelebele on one-versus-one … unbelievable job to play against these wingers … Sebelebele showed he has got speed, that’s why we played him there because he is quick.”

And on the broader group that had been part of the World Cup squad: “We have to give them a chance to play, they were part of the World Cup and this is a chance for them to play.”

Mosimane was also candid about the familiar South African challenge of converting chances. “You know our South African problem right … the eish, oohs, we don’t finish the chances, and you know what’s going to happen later when you play these quality teams, they will punish you when they get their chance.

“We score two out of six chances maybe. But we had the right mentality … You can complain about not scoring but you cannot complain about not creating.”

He added a note of grounding: “Good start; let’s keep our feet on the ground. We don’t have to be too excited; it is only the first game. We played well. We are a good team but there is still a long way to go.”

Not every comment landed smoothly with every constituency. Some of Mosimane’s observations about players from with Orlando Pirates, whether in the build-up to the squad selection, where the relative numbers from different PSL clubs drew debate, or in his frank defence and assessment of certain individuals, rubbed sections of the Buccaneers’ support the wrong way. The coach has long insisted selection is about form, readiness and what the national team needs rather than balancing club representation, and he has publicly backed players such as Yanela Mbuthuma against club-level criticism. Those remarks, while consistent with his no-nonsense style, stirred familiar rivalries even amid the national celebration.

This was more than three points. It was the first chapter of a second act for a coach who has won continental titles, domestic silverware and the respect of the game across Africa. From the early nerves and some empty seats to the late winner and collective embrace, Mosimane’s Bafana showed character under pressure.

Next up is Eritrea in Egypt, another test on the road to the 2027 finals. For one afternoon in Soweto, though, the dark clouds lifted, the sun broke through and Pitso Mosimane was exactly where many always believed he belonged — guiding Bafana Bafana to victory. The new era is off to a glowing start.