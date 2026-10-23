M&G Greening the Future Awards open for 2026 nominations

The Mail & Guardian is delighted to announce that nominations are open for the 2026 Greening the Future Awards.

Since 1998, the Greening the Future Awards have recognised the people and projects working to protect our environment. From tackling climate change and conserving South Africa’s biodiversity to restoring damaged ecosystems and finding better ways to manage water, energy and waste, the awards celebrate those making a meaningful difference.

This year, we once again recognise the individuals, communities, organisations and businesses finding solutions to the country’s environmental challenges.

Nominations closes on Friday, 13 November 2026.