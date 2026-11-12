Education does not end when the school bell rings. Are we doing enough to support learners afterwards?

After-school programmes are often mistaken for places where children simply wait for their parents to finish work. However, quality programmes offer much more than supervision. They provide academic support, sport, arts and cultural activities, mentorship, life skills and opportunities for children to develop socially and emotionally.

Charlene Petersen Voss, executive director of The Learning Trust, says the distinction lies in the opportunities available to learners and the purpose behind them. "Aftercare keeps children safe and supervised, while quality after-school programmes add structured learning and development opportunities, including academic support, sport, arts and culture, life skills and mentorship."

Importantly, not every child discovers their strengths through traditional classroom learning. A learner who struggles with mathematics or reading may find confidence on a sports field, through a creative activity or by developing a positive relationship with a mentor. "A learner who struggles in the classroom may discover a strength through sport or the arts and begin to see themselves as capable," Voss says.

These experiences are not simply distractions from academic work. Sport can teach teamwork, discipline and resilience, while creative activities can give children an opportunity to express emotions they may struggle to communicate in other settings. They can also create a sense of belonging, particularly for young people growing up in communities where safe spaces and positive activities are not always readily available.

Some programmes also respond to needs that extend beyond education. Practitioners may notice when a child is struggling emotionally, follow up with families or connect learners with social workers and other support services. In some communities, programmes provide meals, food parcels, uniforms and stationery.

Voss says these interventions are important, particularly in communities affected by poverty, violence and limited resources. "Programmes cannot resolve poverty or violence alone, but by combining practical assistance with academic, social and emotional support, they strengthen the network around each child and open pathways to new opportunities."

There are encouraging examples of what this support can look like. Soweto Basketball Academy combines sport with academic support and life skills, while the Butterfly Art Project uses therapeutic art activities to help children express themselves and develop coping strategies for difficult experiences.