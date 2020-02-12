LOGIN
Subscribe
Africa

To silence the guns in Africa, nature must be restored

0

In the span of a human life, Mozambique’s majestic Gorongosa National Park has flipped from wildlife haven to killing ground and then to sacred ground of peacemaking and recovery. This past week, as African heads of state gathered in Addis Ababa to evaluate progress toward “silencing the guns” and creating an environment conducive to development, Gorongosa stands as both a warning sign and a symbol of hope. 

Battles waged in Gorongosa during Mozambique’s 1977-1992 civil war left millions of people dead or wounded. It also ruined the ecosystem and killed 90% of elephants, buffalo, zebra and wildebeest as soldiers poached them for money or slaughtered them for meat. At the war’s end, just 15 buffalo and 100 hippo survived. Few lions remained.

But with peace came opportunities to rebuild the live of 100 000 people and to restore the environment. By 2018, grasslands, shrublands and forests were recovering. Some 1 000 buffalo roamed the area and the hippo population had increased five-fold. When Cyclone Idai struck last year, healthy ecosystems absorbed tens of millions of gallons of water, saving nearby villages from floods. Meanwhile, through programmes of the Gorongosa Restoration Project, families have improved their agriculture and health, and the education of their children. Today, ecotourism adds jobs as the area reclaims an essential balance between nature and human development.

As in Gorongosa, the protection of nature everywhere is central to sustainable development, to the mitigation of climate change and to secure and peaceful societies. Yet nature is being lost at a frightening rate.

Habitat conversion, the unsustainable use of natural resources, urbanisation and climate change undermine the foundations of the natural world. The earth has lost 60% of terrestrial wildlife and 90% of the big ocean fish. One million plant and animal species are threatened with extinction. We are felling rainforests at a rate of four football fields a minute.

The effect of land and ecosystem degradation on biodiversity, land productivity and human well-being in Africa has affected more than 485-million people and costs an estimated $9.3-billion annually. 

That which has been destroyed in centuries, we must act to restore in the next decade to avert even greater natural, climate and human catastrophes. 

Roadmap to action

There is a roadmap to action. The Campaign for Nature offers a science-driven, ambitious new deal for nature that calls on world leaders to protect at least 30% of the planet — its land and water — by 2030. The rallying cry of “30×30” fuels the campaign, which is a partnership of the Wyss Campaign for Nature, the National Geographic Society and a growing coalition of more than 100 conservation and indigenous peoples’ organisations around the world. The campaign has also launched a High Ambition Coalition (HAC) for Nature and People composed of government leaders to drive high-level action on 30×30.

The campaign calls on world leaders to help mobilise financial resources to properly manage protected areas, and to fully integrate and respect indigenous leadership and rights in the work of conservation. We know from experience that local people have to own the protected areas as their own and benefit from their protection. Only in this way will conservation succeed and promote inclusive economic and social development.

The campaign’s main measures are crucial to Africa’s peaceful development. Africa generates 62% of its gross domestic product through industries that are highly or moderately dependent on nature, most especially agriculture. One of the major risks business faces from the loss of nature is increased conflict. The protection of nature is paramount.

Africa can and should take the lead in driving action toward 30×30. A crucial opportunity to do so will be at the meeting of the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity in Kunming, China, later this year. There, targets will be updated to reflect the full extent of our planetary crisis.

Many African countries have already committed to conserving their natural heritage as integral to sustainable development. The governments of Rwanda and Uganda have resolved to protect 30% of their natural lands by 2030. Ethiopia has written environmental protection into its Constitution so that every political party that comes into power must act accordingly. Namibia has designated its entire coastline as a national park.

Gorongosa National Park has shown us that nature recovers if given a chance. And, like streams across a watershed, the benefits flow from there.

By investing in national parks, natural reserves, sustainable tourism and community-led conservation areas, and by partnering with the local population, by building a global consensus for 30×30, we can not only save biodiversity but also generate jobs and income, significantly mitigate climate change — and silence the guns.

Hailemariam Desalegn
Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe is an Ethiopian politician who served as 8th Prime Minister of Ethiopia from 2012 to 2018. He also previously served as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs under Prime Minister Meles Zenawi from 2010 to 2012.

Recommended

Politics

Sona: DA expects Ramaphosa to stick to his script

-
The official opposition says the president’s state of the nation speech will not detail anything new or productive. Meanwhile, the EFF is threatening more disruption
Read more
Politics

Zuma lawyers confirm he will not be attending Sona

-
The former president’s lawyers say they do not know how where Parliament obtained the information about his attendance
Read more
Environment

Air pollution costs $2.9 trillion a year — NGO

-
The new figure is in line with World Health Organisation estimates of 4.2 million deaths each year linked to ground-level air pollution, mostly from heart disease, stroke, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections in children
Read more
Sport

Past Proteas run the rule over new-look team

-
The South African side showed a mixed bag against England in the ODI series, and now have three T20s to build on the positive aspects
Read more
Friday

How Joseph Shabalala’s Mambazo chopped the competition down

-
The founder of the group’s openness to collaboration took Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s isicathamiya music around the globe
Read more
Health

Long walk to recovery: This rural hospital revolutionised rehab

-
A road accident, a bad fall, a stabbing. A single moment and a traumatic head injury can change everything in your life, leaving you to relearn the basics — walking, talking, grasping. When the unthinkable happens, rehabilitation services can be the start of the journey back to a semblance of the life you once had. If you can access them
Read more
Education

South Africa treats special needs children as an aside

-
Many children with special needs have never seen the inside of a classroom, as there are no schools where they live that cater to them. It’s extremely disheartening, particularly as access to education is a constitutional right
Read more
National

Zondo argues for more time for state capture commission

-
But Casac says this should be the final extension granted
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Politics

Sona: DA expects Ramaphosa to stick to his script

The official opposition says the president’s state of the nation speech will not detail anything new or productive. Meanwhile, the EFF is threatening more disruption
-
Read more
Politics

Zuma lawyers confirm he will not be attending Sona

The former president’s lawyers say they do not know how where Parliament obtained the information about his attendance
-
Read more
Friday

How Joseph Shabalala’s Mambazo chopped the competition down

The founder of the group’s openness to collaboration took Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s isicathamiya music around the globe
-
Read more
National

Zondo argues for more time for state capture commission

But Casac says this should be the final extension granted
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Andrew Makenete joins Africa Agri Tech as an event ambassador

-
Makenete has a wealth of experience in the agricultural sector
Read more
Press Releases

Is your company prepared for the coronavirus?

-
Companies should consider the direct and indirect impacts of the pandemic when evaluating whether they are prepared for the coronavirus, says ContinuitySA.
Read more
Press Releases

Explaining the distribution of pension funds

-
Section 37C of the Pension Funds Act puts the ultimate decision-making responsibility in trustees' hands, says Fedgroup.
Read more
Special Reports

Shape your ambitions with specialised degrees

-
Craft your studies at IIE MSA
Read more
Special Reports

On your marks, get set

-
The power of pupils’ achievements lies in their future prospects believes the Head of Academics at ADvTECH Schools
Read more
Special Reports

Cause for celebration

-
Eden College credits its achievements to hard work a love of learning and recognising every success
Read more
Special Reports

St Mary’s instils a love for learning

-
"Our school is very much about women. It’s a place for women, that advocates for women."
Read more
Special Reports

KwaThintwa School for the Deaf achieves resounding success

-
The matric pass rate is 100% for the ninth consecutive year
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.