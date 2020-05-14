Subscribe
Subscribe
AfricaCoronavirus

Prisoners riot in Sierra Leone

Julius Maada Bio takes his oath as Sierra Leone's new president in Freetown
A couple of days before the prison riot, on the country’s independence day, President Julius Maada Bio had announced that more than 200 prisoners would be released across the country to decongest facilities and reduce the risk of coronavirus infection
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

NEWS ANALYSIS

In this time of coronavirus, the last thing any government wants to deal with is prison riots. As the pandemic continues to spread, human rights organisations have raised concerns that overcrowding and poor sanitation in prisons across Africa puts inmates at heightened risk of contracting Covid-19.

Sierra Leone’s government has received backlash for not heeding this call.

On April 29, residents of the capital, Freetown, woke up to gunshots and news of a riot at the Pademba Road prison, the country’s biggest correctional facility, according to Amnesty International. Dense smoke filled the air as parts of the detention facility, including its reception, kitchen and medical unit, burned. When the riot was tamed it was reported that five inmates and two prison officers were killed. Details of what caused the riot are still scant, but the incident occurred after an inmate tested positive for Covid-19 and the government instituted stricter restrictions on movements.

Before the riot, the Pademba Road prisoners had complained of food shortages, after the government prohibited all visits to the facility. They were also concerned about inadequate measures to prevent the spread of the virus to other inmates.

Human rights group Amnesty International has described the riot as a show of “desperation” at the government’s inaction to protect the rights of prisoners. The organisation warns that more riots could take place if the living conditions and protection for inmates from contracting Covid-19 in detention facilities are not addressed.

“Unless overcrowding is eased and conditions of detention improved, there is a risk of further riots and infections,” the organisation said on its website.

Like other countries in Africa, Sierra Leone has struggled to improve facilities at its 19 correctional centres to meet minimum international standards. The country’s prisons are chronically congested and characterised by appalling sanitation deficiencies.

The Pademba Road prison in Freetown was originally meant to house just more than 300 inmates,  but is now home to four times its intended capacity. This has worsened its already precarious overcrowding and sanitation challenges. There are genuine fears of contamination and a subsequent escalation in cases should the virus spread among prisoners.

A couple of days before the prison riot, on the country’s independence day, President Julius Maada Bio had announced that more than 200 prisoners would be released across the country to decongest facilities and reduce the risk of coronavirus infection.

The operations of criminal courts were also suspended for one month to reduce prison contamination. Inmates who qualified for release included the elderly and those with medical conditions, among others. But after the riot, it is unclear whether the release of these prisoners will still materialise.


The president blamed the main opposition party for instigating the prison riot, as well as several other violent incidents.

“For each of the attacks at Lunsar, Foredugu, Tombo, and the prison breakout at Pademba Road correctional centre, known agents and associates of the All People’s Congress party have publicly predicted the precise date, target and nature of the attacks. There is an obvious pattern. These attacks are, therefore, premeditated, orchestrated and executed with a clear objective — to make the state ungovernable.”

For its part, the opposition has blamed the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party for instigating the violence at the prison.

Meanwhile, countries across the continent have also been making frantic efforts to release prisoners to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. In Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari said that 42% of Nigeria’s 74000 prisoners are still awaiting trial, and called on the chief justice to release some of those inmates.

In Cameroon, President Paul Biya also ordered the release of prisoners to avoid the spread of the virus in badly congested cells. In a bizarre public pronouncement — the president’s first since the country’s first case of coronavirus was reported — Biya said that people convicted of major crimes, such as terrorism, corruption and embezzlement, were not included in the order. Similar calls have been made across the continent and elsewhere in the world.

After the Pademba Road riot last month, Amnesty International has expressed its concern about the use of live ammunition and heavy-handedness by guards.

“Even in times of emergency, law-enforcement officials may only use force that is necessary and proportionate to achieve a legitimate objective, and must minimise harm and damage. International standards on the use of force require that intentional lethal force is only used where it is strictly unavoidable to protect another life from an imminent threat,” the organisation said.

However, this is not the first time prisoners have rioted or died in Sierra Leone. In the early 2000s, prison breaks and riots were common across the country, with guards reportedly resorting to using live ammunition to quell unrest, and killing inmates in the process.

Although international statutes require law-enforcement agencies to treat prisoners with dignity and to respect their fundamental human rights, there have been major lapses in this respect across the continent.

The United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoner, dubbed the “Nelson Mandela Rules”, states in rule one of its basic principles that: “… no prisoner shall be subjected to, and all prisoners shall be protected from, torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, for which no circumstances what-soever may be invoked as a justification …”.

Whether governments and law-enforcement bodies across Africa are serious about implementing this reform in prisons is questionable. In Sierra Leone, Amnesty International has called for a prompt and impartial investigation into the “heavy-handedness” and use of “live ammunition” on prisoners who were believed to be demanding better protection against Covid-19.

The spokesperson for the Sierra Leone Correctional Service was contacted for comment, but instead referred the Mail & Guardian to its website, slcs.sl, which has no information about the riot.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Abdul S Brima

Recommended

Coronavirus

Lockdown bins wheelie business

-
When Pikitup stopped replacing bins for free, it created a new business in Soweto. But the lockdown regulations are strangling it
Read more
Coronavirus

Looking after the Covid-19 dead to protect the living

-
South Africa has largely escaped the fate of several European countries and the United States, but that doesn’t mean we can’t prepare, just in case
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 clarifies climate crisis

& -
Unlike the virus, there is no treatment for global warming except to immediately abandon economic activities that cause it
Read more
Business

E-commerce will assist economy

-
Allowing companies to sell products online will help them to stay afloat during the lockdown
Read more
Business

Pawn shop’s surprise lockdown hit: tradespeople’s tools

-
Money-lending and DIY products have allowed this pawn shop to thrive during the lockdown
Read more
Coronavirus

‘There is heartbreak every day’

-
People are handing over their pets to shelters, but they too are battling financially
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19: Sharing isn’t caring

-
No break for the smokers and drinkers from Prez Pozi and Dr No, but we’re still zolling ...
Read more
Coronavirus

‘Small fires’ drive rise in Covid cases

-
Lockdown easing will happen and so will the increase in positive cases. This balancing act will require rapid returns to stringent measures to protect thousands of lives
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
The Editors Picks

‘SAA 2.0’: New deal provides a lifeline

Airline brought back from the brink as rescue practitioners and Gordhan agree to work on a rescue plan by the end of June
-
Read more
National

Sisulu appoints probe as corruption allegations mount

The water and sanitation minister has detailed her department's moves to combat corruption, but failed to address corruption claims her top adviser
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Homeless exposed to Covid-19

The City of Cape Town is being accused of negligence as it closes the Strandfontein safety camp without testing all the people who leave
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Teacher unions warn Motshekga not to jump the gun on...

Five organisations stand firm on ensuring schools have taken all safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus when learners, teachers and school management teams return
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

PPS Investments Webinar part one: Navigating unchartered territories

-
There is no one-size-fits-all solution for investors, but don't change your portfolios too much right now as the markets will rebound
Read more
Special Reports

Ubuntu must shine in the crisis of Covid-19

-
Matthysen’s approach to training and mentorship empowers trainees to enter the workplace already willing and able to contribute
Read more
Special Reports

On the right career path

-
An employer can always be assured of the guaranteed quality and credibility of the Saica associate general accountant designation’
Read more
Special Reports

The psychological impact of Covid-19 and lockdown

-
Dr Frans Korb and Cassey Chambers outline in a Webinar how the virus is causing stress for all of us, and suggest ways for us to cope with it
Read more
Special Reports

Government lays the foundation for illicit tobacco sales to flourish

-
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has banned tobacco sales to support her draconian ideas, and without any scientific basis, says Japan Tobacco International
Read more
Special Reports

Professional body membership: a progressive way to propel your career to new heights

-
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants constantly strives to maintain and strengthen the overall status of the accountancy profession
Read more
Special Reports

Giving a voice to the marginalised communities in Southern Africa

-
Society Talks is a platform that unites participants in progressive dialogue to develop responsive solutions as a collaborative
Read more
Special Reports

Southern Africa Trust prioritises needs of civil society during Covid-19 lockdown

-
Vulnerable communities in the SADC region need linguistically and culturally contextualised information to protect themselves
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now