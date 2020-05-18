Subscribe
Subscribe
AfricaCoronavirusTop Six

Three months in, Covid-19 poses triple threats in Africa

People's temperature are being measured at a border between Abuja and the Nasarawa State on March 30 2020, after Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari called for a lockdown to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. - Over 20 million Nigerians on Monday scrambled to prepare for lockdown in sub-Saharan Africa's biggest city Lagos and the capital Abuja, as the continent struggled to curb the spread of the coronavirus. President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a two-week "cessation of all movements" in the key cities in a bid to ward off an explosion of cases in Africa's most populous country. (Photo by Kola Sulaimon/AFP via Getty Images)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

COMMENT

In just three months, Covid-19 has upended life in Africa. More than 80 000 people have been infected and over 2 700 have died, according to the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Statistically, the continent has been spared from the high concentration of community cases seen elsewhere. Politically, in a world where there is a deficit on global leadership, we have seen the African Union step up to ensure a co-ordinated response across the continent, through it’s Africa Joint Continental Strategy for Covid-19 Outbreak  in supporting countries with funding-raising, expertise and pushing for debt restructuring.

However, the reality remains that this pandemic has further weakened existing fragile health systems. It has deepened the looming debt crisis and continued to aggravate the effects of food security threats. Three months after Africa confirmed its first Covid-19 case, one thing is clear: the triple threats of health, debt and hunger are not going away anytime soon.

Health and vaccines

Many African countries are still recovering or dealing with recent outbreaks — including Ebola, measles and Lassa — making them even more vulnerable to the impact of Covid-19. If infections continue to rise, Africa’s weak healthcare systems will not be able to deal with the raging virus.

We know that a vaccine and therapeutics are our only exit strategy from the pandemic. Yet, on average, there is typically a seven-year lag from the time a new medication or vaccine is available in a developed country to the time developing countries have access.

This already happened in 2009 with the H1N1 flu pandemic, where there was a severe shortage of vaccines. Similarly, it took a decade for sub-Saharan African countries to obtain access to HIV/Aids treatments.

We won’t beat this disease anywhere until we beat it everywhere. As we wait for a vaccine to be developed, there is an opportunity now to level the playing field and ensure everyone will have access to the vaccine, regardless of income.

Recently, European leaders stepped up during a pledging conference, but much more is needed. We need to enact price controls for vaccines, front-load investing and continue to do more to support public health measures in countries with the weakest health systems.

African leaders must realise that the minimum budgetary allocation of 15% of their national budget that they previously agreed to must now be implemented going forward or face the disastrous consequences. No health, no economic progress.

The economy and debt

With social distancing, curfew and lockdown measures bringing many businesses to a halt, the economic costs of Covid-19 are proving to be devastating in Africa. From falling remittances to fleeing foreign investment, Africa’s economic growth may slow down from 2.4% in 2019 to -5.1% this year.


Further, the continent is in danger of losing 30-million jobs, with more than a third of African countries at risk of debt distress. G20 leaders have agreed to suspend debt repayments for the world’s poorest countries for the remainder of 2020 as part of its Covis-19 action plan but this is a band-aid solution.

Many sub-Saharan African countries, including The Gambia, Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo, spend more money on external debt repayment than their health budgets. A debt freeze until the end of 2020 is in an inadequate timeframe for African countries to recover from the economic consequence of this global pandemic, and they will struggle to meet the spiralling debt costs.

We can’t limit the economic impact of Covid-19 unless we secure a truly global recovery that leaves no one behind. G20 leaders must extend the current debt freeze until 2021 — not just to the poorest countries, but to all African countries, including South Africa and Egypt.

Furthermore, we need the full $100-billion economic stimulus package requested by African governments to support those who are worst hit. When developed countries are spending over $3-trillion in providing palliatives and stimulating their economies, the call by African leaders looks paltry in that context.

Food security threats

Africa accounts for the majority of the nearly 212-million people in the world who are chronically food insecure. Even before Covid-19 hit, the continent faced severe food shortages caused by flood, drought, ongoing conflicts in the Sahel regions and the worst locust infestation in decades in East Africa.

Covid-19 has put many governments in an impossible position. On one hand, stringent lockdowns, job losses, lowered remittances and social distancing guidance mean that millions of farmers and other informal workers in Africa are not able to work, resulting in a significant drop in their production and income.

On the other hand, the uncertainty of the pandemic has also pushed developed countries to impose export restrictions and export quotas. For African countries that are net food importers, this has a huge impact — and it’s not something they have any control over. Without funding, their hands are tied in supporting their citizens.

Ironically, food is not in short supply. If governments and businesses act now, they can prevent the Covid-19 pandemic from spilling over into a hunger pandemic. To do this, leaders need to ensure a free flow of food from the world’s breadbaskets to where it is most needed.

African governments should create a “grain corridor” to enable the free flow of food supplies, particularly ensuring that farmers, food processors, traders, port staff, seafarers and other maritime workers can work safely during the lockdown.

A regional trade bloc across the continent would help to ensure food supply. Globally, countries must resist protectionist measures in export bans and reduce trade barriers to ensure the global flow of goods, particularly medical and food supplies.

As we take stock of the impact of Covid-19 in Africa over the past three months, there is an opportunity now to map out new and creative ways to tackle these triple threats. We are only as strong as the weakest link. Together, we can beat this.

Edwin Ikuoria is Africa Executive Director of ONE Campaign

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Edwin Ikhuoria

Recommended

Coronavirus

Macron, Merkel to present joint EU recovery initiative

-
Europe is just beginning to emerge from the lockdowns to halt the outbreak, which has taken a huge bite out of national economies
Read more
Coronavirus

Sense-making: Why it matters in mitigating Covid-19

-
We need it to help us act responsibly when the world as we knew it seems to have shifted. It gives us something to hold on to and free us from fear’s grip
Read more
Opinion

Engineer our way out of policies that cause corruption and inefficiency

-
The bidding process and black economic empowerment has backfired, resulting in deficient construction projects
Read more
Coronavirus

This time, the IMF is not to be feared

& -
The International Monetary Fund’s emergency funding is cheaper than other options and is low risk. The Reserve Bank creating money to finance government debt is a better option
Read more
Coronavirus

Confronting inequality during the school closures

, , & -
Using a variety of methods and interactions, teachers and students have had to adapt to a new idea of the classroom
Read more
Coronavirus

Family literacy: The glue that binds us

-
The lockdown is an ideal time to reintroduce storytelling at home and in the process promote a love of reading
Read more
Coronavirus

Open letter: Mr Biden, America must lead the next global catastrophe

-
Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis was a textbook example of what not to do, you will have to do it all differently
Read more
Coronavirus

Victory for Khosa family as judge makes orders to prevent further state brutality

-
In its ruling the high court sought to restore the ‘social contract’ between citizens and government after the assault and death of Collins Khosa
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Sport

World Cup review, part 2: The trials of group A...

With a world-class gauntlet laid out in front of them, could South Africa make an expectant nation proud?
-
Read more
National

Goliath’s secret recording of Hlophe raises questions of ethics

In an extraordinary move for a judge, the deputy judge president says she secretly recorded a meeting that proves she was insulted by Judge President John Hlophe
-
Read more
Business

Invisible threat to workers’ rights

Nearly half of all workplaces inspected by the department of labour found to be unsafe
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Alcohol, tobacco and substance use during Covid-19

-
The second Dr Reddy's webinar explored how the virus and lockdown has left many feeling overwhelmed and how banning tobacco and alcohol hasn't helped
Read more
Special Reports

Fluxmans Attorneys Webinar

-
Employers must be up-to-date with health and safety regulations concerning Covid-19 and be very careful with restructuring and retrenchments
Read more
Special Reports

LISTEN: The latest episode of Be Accountable

-
Gareth Cliff explores the progressive pathway to accounting excellence, and discusses the merits of hiring an accountant who belongs to the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants
Read more
Special Reports

PPS Investments Webinar part one: Navigating unchartered territories

-
There is no one-size-fits-all solution for investors, but don't change your portfolios too much right now as the markets will rebound
Read more
Special Reports

Ubuntu must shine in the crisis of Covid-19

-
Matthysen’s approach to training and mentorship empowers trainees to enter the workplace already willing and able to contribute
Read more
Special Reports

On the right career path

-
An employer can always be assured of the guaranteed quality and credibility of the Saica associate general accountant designation’
Read more
Special Reports

The psychological impact of Covid-19 and lockdown

-
Dr Frans Korb and Cassey Chambers outline in a Webinar how the virus is causing stress for all of us, and suggest ways for us to cope with it
Read more
Special Reports

Government lays the foundation for illicit tobacco sales to flourish

-
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has banned tobacco sales to support her draconian ideas, and without any scientific basis, says Japan Tobacco International
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now