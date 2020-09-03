Subscribe
Subscribe
Africa

Poking fun at Museveni is no joke

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni. (SUMY SADRUNI/AFP
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

COMMENT

With their blue flowing robes and exaggerated collars, you might mistake them for members of an obscure religious group. And if you can’t speak Luganda, you might think they are televangelists, delivering rousing sermons and leading raucous sing-alongs like seasoned pentecostal pastors.

But their wide-brimmed sisal hats — and their mischievous looks — give them away. Meet Bizonto, a Ugandan comedy group infamous for poking fun at President Yoweri Museveni and the ruling elite.

In Luganda, bizonto means “deranged” but these four comedians — Julius Sserwanja-Kidomoole, Mbabaali Maliseri, Ssaabakaaki Peter and Gold Ki Matono — are anything but. Their satirical sketches highlight absurd realities, and they are masterful in their use of insinuation. Through comedy, they expose how the government has captured the state apparatus and fortified Museveni’s long rule (34 years and counting).

But making fun of Museveni is no laughing matter. On July 23, the four men were arrested and charged with promoting sectarianism. This prompted calls to #FreeBizonto, and a strong show of online support. They were later released without charge, and continue to post videos that are politically sensitive — and potentially disruptive.

Presidential elections are planned for early 2021. Citing the Covid‑19 pandemic, the government has banned all physical campaigning. But Bizonto’s use of radio and the internet means that they can reach voters all across the country. And their claim of being “crazy” only adds to their credibility: in Uganda, there is a long history of “mad” people speaking truth to power. 


In the absence of political rallies, in the country’s closed-off political space, laughter is all that is left for Ugandans. Jokes are a place of refuge: in humour, things that cannot be said in public can be intimated; monsters can be exposed; guards can be dropped. Only in jest can you tell the emperor that he’s not wearing any clothes.

The choice of priest-like garments gives the jokes even more gravitas. In Uganda, church leaders are mostly apolitical — historically, when the church has spoken out, it has faced persecution. (It is a different story in other African countries. In Zimbabwe, church leaders are speaking out against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime. In Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the church has played a crucial role in monitoring recent elections.)

Madly hatted: Comedy group Bizonto uses comedy to shine a light on the absurdities of the regime of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni.

Political opposition leaders also face persecution. Bobi Wine, perhaps the most serious challenger to Museveni in next year’s election, was charged last year with treason, and assaulted while in detention. Opposition supporters can expect to be beaten or teargassed for demonstrating in support of their candidate.

The blurring of boundaries between the ruling party and the state — and between the civilian government and the opposition — has been a hallmark of Museveni’s governing style. Even in this election, he is able to use the power of his presidential office to conduct de facto campaign events in rural areas, on the pretext of opening a clinic or a school. And that is Bizonto’s genius: using comedy, they take a page from the president’s playbook by blurring the boundaries between their jokes and Uganda’s absurd reality. 

All you can do is laugh.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Eric Mwine-Mugaju

Related stories

World

Comedian Zelensky wins Ukraine presidency in landslide

Oleksandr Savochenko & Anna Smolchenko -
Volodymyr Zelensky, whose only previous political role was playing the president in a TV show, trounced incumbent Petro Poroshenko
Read more
Special Reports

Celeste Ntuli

Kwanele Sosibo -
Actress and comedian
Read more
Friday

‘Our Perfect Wedding’ to ‘Mass Hysteria’, the sky’s Morake’s limit

Katlego Mkhwanazi -
The comic actress, a regular on stage and TV screens, has broken comedy’s glass ceiling for women who can make you laugh.
Read more
Editorial

Editorial: He he he he he … the joke’s on us

Editorial -
How much is enough? What will be the tipping point for those of us who are law-abiding, concerned citizens?
Read more
National

SA loves its jokes deep fried in race

Luke Alfred -
The one thing our favourite comics - Daniel Friedman, Robby Collins and Skhumba Hlophe included - agree on is that controversy is good for business.
Read more
Friday

Impressive strides put black comedy in the spotlight

Kulani Nkuna -
Black comedians have come a long way in the past 10 years, and are using their indigenous languages as the main attraction for their target market.
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

DA claims Moodey jumped ship before he was pushed

The DA says former Gauteng leader John Moodey resigned from the party amid allegations that he was conspiring against fellow party members ahead of crucial party meetings
Lester Kiewit -
Read more
Politics

Why the ANC clean-up is dragging on

The outcome of the ANC’s NEC meeting was clear: ask party members who are facing or who have been convicted of criminal charges to step aside. But as Paddy Harper and Lester Kiewit report, the ANC cannot act against those who have not been criminally charged — until then, any ‘reputationally toxic’ members can stay
Paddy Harper & Lester Kiewit -
Read more
National

A healthy Mabuza appears in Parliament

After a lengthy absence from public life, Deputy President David Mabuza returns to Parliament, providing assurances that rolling blackouts are temporary
Lester Kiewit -
Read more
National

Stop calling yourself judge, chief justice tells ITB chairperson

Jerome Ngwenya has been censured by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng over the unlawful use of the title of ‘judge’
Paddy Harper -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now