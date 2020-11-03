Subscribe
Subscribe
Africa

How much does it cost to run for office in Uganda?

  
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni. (SUMY SADRUNI/AFP
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

With party primaries already complete and elections scheduled for early 2021, it is important to consider the growing costs of running for election in Uganda.

New research, drawing on data from over 250 aspirants who ran with varying degrees of success for office in 2016, shows the average spending of a parliamentary candidate during the 2016 primary and general elections was UGX 465-million ($136 000). The overall costs were higher in western and central regions and consistently below the average in eastern and northern parts — a pattern that broadly reflects the distribution of poverty.

The outlay continues in office, with MPs spending on average UGX 32-million each month to meet constituent demands and obligations; more than their official monthly salary of UGX 30-million. 

Why does this matter? In every region, candidates who won spent more on average than those who did not, meaning many Ugandans — particularly women and young people — are increasingly excluded from running for office because they cannot afford it. This is despite Uganda having one of the world’s youngest populations.

In 2021 the cost of politics could rise further, despite the unique election environment, due to Covid-19. When asked, more than three-quarters of survey respondents said they would spend more when running again for office.


Several factors explain this: weak local government places the burden of service delivery on MPs; high and rising privileges for MPs; no effective oversight of campaign expenditure; low levels of voter education; and the way elections offer a chance to rise in the ruling party.

There are possible remedies that include promoting local accountability, tackling patriarchal politics, and strengthening the Electoral Commission’s ability to enforce regulations. But they will require sustained political will to enable Uganda to build a value- and policy-driven electoral system, not a monetary one. This is something that has not been in evidence during the recent party primary processes, which have indicated that Uganda’s 2021 election promises to be business as usual.

Emmanuel Kitamirike and Peter Kisaakye work for the Public Policy Institute in Kampala, Uganda. The research was funded by Westminster Foundation for Democracy and the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Emmanuel Kitamirike
Emmanuel Kitamirike works for the Public Policy Institute in Kampala, Uganda
Peter Kisaakye
Peter Kisaakye works for the Public Policy Institute in Kampala, Uganda.

Related stories

Opinion

Regulate vaping and e-cigarettes fairly

asanda gcoyi -
If South Africa is prepared to draw on international harm reduction best practice, it could generate good legislation to regulate vaping and e-cigarettes cleverly
Read more
Opinion

Why an amnesty for grand corruption in South Africa is a bad idea

Richard Calland -
Attempts to trade amnesty for information about state corruption have caused conflict as well as controversy in other countries.
Read more
Top Six

As concerns mount over integrity of US elections, so does support for international poll monitors

timothy rich -
The pandemic will challenge international observation missions, but ensuring fair elections in an essential component of American democracy
Read more
Africa

Finding my faith in Trump’s America

jakki kerubo -
From the heady days of Obama’s inauguration to the everyday fears of living while black, Jakki Kerubo had a front-row seat to one of the most turbulent periods in US history
Read more
Africa

The Trump administration keeps targeting African immigrants

joe penney -
Cameroonians are caught between a vicious civil war at home and brutal detention and deportation measures in the countries they flee to
Read more
Africa

Meet Donald Trump’s Nigerian cheerleaders

shola lawal -
If Nigerians got to choose the next US president, Donald Trump would be the clear favourite
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Education

The shame of 40 000 missing education certificates

Graduates are being left in the lurch by a higher education department that is simply unable to deliver the crucial certificates proving their qualifications - in some cases dating back to 1992
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more
National

The living nightmare of environmental activists who protest mine expansion

Last week Fikile Ntshangase was gunned down as activists fight mining company Tendele’s expansions. Community members tell the M&G about the ‘kill lists’ and the dread they live with every day
khaya koko & Oupa Nkosi -
Read more

More top stories

National

Zano Spark’s R4.3-million ‘kickback’ used to buy property

Former SAA Technical board chair Yakhe Kwinana’s foreign-exchange trading business came under scrutiny at the Zondo commission on Tuesday
Sarah Smit -
Read more
Business

Government announces tailwinds on infrastructure project

Minister of public works and infrastructure Patricia de Lille and President Cyril Ramaphosa call for corruption crackdown in government during talks with investors on infrastructure development project in Midrand
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Top Six

As concerns mount over integrity of US elections, so does...

The pandemic will challenge international observation missions, but ensuring fair elections in an essential component of American democracy
timothy rich -
Read more
Africa

The Trump administration keeps targeting African immigrants

Cameroonians are caught between a vicious civil war at home and brutal detention and deportation measures in the countries they flee to
joe penney -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.