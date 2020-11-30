Subscribe
Subscribe
Africa

Burundian refugees in Tanzania face increasing danger

Kivu
Tanzania used to be a safe haven for Burundian refugees. But now some are being tortured and forcibly returned to Burundi. (Crispin Kyala/Reuters)
0

Évariste Ndayishimiye’s first foreign visit as the president of Burundi was nothing if not symbolic. He chose Kigoma, a town in northwestern Tanzania near which about 154 000 Burundian nationals continue to seek protection from the previous administration’s abuses. Many Burundians in the area probably eyed the visit, during which Ndayishimiye and Tanzanian President John Magufuli agreed to strengthen relations, as a sign that the dangers they face in Tanzania could increase. 

These dangers are all too real. Since October 2019, Human Rights Watch has documented how Tanzanian police and intelligence agents, in some cases collaborating with Burundian authorities, arbitrarily arrested, forcibly disappeared, tortured, and extorted Burundian refugees and asylum seekers, and forcibly returned at least eight to Burundi.

Most cases followed a similar pattern: Tanzanian police entered refugee camps in Kigoma region in the middle of the night and took people away. In some cases, Burundians disappeared without a trace. 

The abuse is not only shocking in its brutality: it exposes that Tanzanian police and intelligence are working with Burundian authorities to target people the Tanzanian government is bound by international law to protect.

The most egregious case was of a group of eight Burundian refugees and asylum seekers, who were detained at a Tanzanian police station in Kibondo for several weeks in July 2020. There, Tanzanian police and intelligence officers held them in abysmal conditions, allegedly torturing them and attempting to extort them, before handing them over to Burundian intelligence.


“They used bike spokes to pierce our genitals, and rubbed chili on them,” a 35-year-old Burundian told us. “They said they were going to kill us.” When given the “choice” between remaining in detention in Tanzania or being handed over to Burundian authorities, he said he begged to return to Burundi. 

After the group’s forced return, Burundian authorities took them to Muramvya and Bubanza prisons where they remain at the time of writing. Their family members at least know where they are. In other cases, Burundians who went missing from the refugee camps in similar circumstances have vanished.

Some who were tortured at the Kibondo police station said that Tanzanian police and intelligence officers told them that Burundian authorities had passed on information about them. One man said that the Tanzanian intelligence agents knew all about his past. “I feel like I’ve already died, I have nothing to lose,” he said. “They said that if the government of Burundi needs me, they will come find me.”

Tanzania and Burundi have historically had a close relationship — former Tanzanian president Julius Nyerere led the peace negotiations that led to the 2000 Arusha Accords, which established ethnic power-sharing and helped end years of conflict in Burundi that left an estimated 300 000 dead. But a protracted crisis in Burundi since 2015 has sent hundreds of thousands of Burundians fleeing to Tanzania. Now pressure has been mounting on them to return home.

Between 2017 and 2020, almost 100 000 Burundians left Tanzania under a tripartite agreement among Burundi, Tanzania, and the United Nations refugee agency. In August 2019, Tanzania and Burundi signed a separate agreement, saying all refugees were to return to their country of origin “whether voluntarily or not” by the end of that year. In December 2019, we found that the fear of violence, arrest and deportation was driving many Burundian refugees and asylum seekers in Tanzania out of the country.

The abuses documented in our latest report go far beyond threats and harassment, demonstrating that Tanzanian authorities have committed arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances, torture, and refoulement — the return of refugees and asylum seekers to places where their lives or freedom would be threatened. These are grave violations of the internationally protected right to seek asylum. 

In Burundi, serious human rights violations against real or perceived opposition supporters, including returning refugees, put them at risk. The UN Commission of Inquiry on Burundi reported in September that some returnees continued to face hostility from local officials and the governing party’s youth wing, the Imbonerakure, and that some have been forced to go back into exile.

A clear commitment to uphold international law by Tanzanian authorities would provide vulnerable groups and Tanzanians, with additional protection. Ratifying the UN Convention against Torture would be an important first step. Tanzanian authorities should stop arbitrarily arresting and unlawfully sending back Burundians. 

Tanzania’s regional and international partners, including the East African Community, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and the African Union should publicly urge Tanzania to investigate these abuses and to stop forcibly returning asylum seekers or refugees to Burundi.

Mausi Segun is the Africa director at Human Rights Watch.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G for R2 a month

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

And for this weekend only, you can become a subscriber by paying just R2 a month for your first three months.

Mausi Segun
Mausi Segun, executive director of Human Right Watch's Africa Division, oversees the work of the division in approximately 30 countries

Related stories

Africa

African leaders must continue to press for talks: Ethiopia is too big to fail

comfort ero -
The conflict in Ethiopia could spill over into the entire Horn of Africa region. AU and regional leaders need to step up their efforts to de-escalate the situation
Read more
Opinion

The Africa investment protocol: a prickly pear for Africans

mthandazo ngwenya -
The Africa Continental Free Trade Area is set to be launched in January 2021. But the secretariat still needs to ensure that investors are adequately protected
Read more
Editorial

Editorial: Cyril must embrace his AU role

Editorial -
There are several African conflicts that require urgent attention
Read more
Africa

The Trump administration keeps targeting African immigrants

joe penney -
Cameroonians are caught between a vicious civil war at home and brutal detention and deportation measures in the countries they flee to
Read more
Africa

Fearless Burundi MP suffers in jail

thierry uwamahoro -
Fabien Banciryanino, who challenged state on political murders, detained in notorious prison
Read more
Opinion

Women are entitled to own land

Hloniphile Simelane -
Too many laws and customs in too many African countries still treat women as minors
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

ANC: ‘We’re operating under conditions of anarchy’

In its latest policy documents, the ANC is self-critical and wants ‘consequence management’, yet it’s letting its members off the hook again
Athandiwe Saba & Paddy Harper -
Read more
National

Q&A Sessions: ‘I think I was born way before my...

The chief executive of the Estate Agency Affairs Board and the deputy chair of the SABC board, shares her take on retrenchments at the public broadcaster and reveals why she hates horror movies
nicolene de wee -
Read more

More top stories

Environment

South Africa’s cities opt for clean energy

Efforts to reduce carbon emissions will hinge on the transport sector
sheree bega -
Read more
Environment

How designing ‘green’ buildings can help to combat the climate...

South Africa’s buildings account for 40% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions. But the City of Johannesburg’s new draft green buildings policy aims to change that
sheree bega -
Read more
National

Zuma maintains his true colours at Zondo commission

The former president’s escapades at the commission of inquiry into state capture are a far cry from Nelson Mandela’s response when summonsed to testify in the high court
Niren Tolsi -
Read more
National

Gordhan tells Zondo how Moyane wanted to advance the objectives...

The public enterprises minister is being cross-examined by Tom Moyane’s lawyers at the state capture inquiry, as both men seek to defend their reputations
emma balfour -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.