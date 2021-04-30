 Subscribe or Login

Africa

International academics reject sedition charge against Zambia’s Dr Sishuwa

Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa, is to be charged with sedition, as the result of an opinion piece he published in the Mail & Guardian, on 22 March 2021. (Twitter)


We, the undersigned, as prominent academics in Zambia, Africa and the wider world, are deeply alarmed at credible reports that the University of Zambia (UNZA) historian, Dr  Sishuwa Sishuwa, is to be charged with sedition, as the result of an opinion piece he  published in the Mail & Guardian, on 22 March 2021.  

As historians and social scientists, who have studied and published in and about Zambia for many decades, we are extremely concerned that the threat of sedition charges is being used to silence the legitimate expression of belief by one of the country’s most prominent early career scholars.

Dr Sishuwa, who has published outstanding and prize-winning research  articles in the world’s most prominent African studies journals, is drawing on his research expertise to bring to public attention his concerns about the current direction of Zambian political life. 

Far from inciting popular rebellion (as the term “sedition” implies), he seeks to address the underlying causes of societal tension as a way to reduce it. We believe it is both his right and his patriotic duty to bring such concerns into the public eye. Article 20 of the Constitution of Zambia guarantees Dr Sishuwa and all other Zambians freedom of  expression, that is to say freedom to hold opinions, receive ideas and impart or  communicate ideas and information without interference.  

As citizens and longstanding friends of Zambia, who have documented the country’s  prominent historical role in the political liberation of Southern Africa, and its pioneering role  in constitutional democratisation, we are worried about the proposed use of an authoritarian tool such as the charge of sedition, and call for any consideration of such charges to be immediately and permanently dropped.  


We are further alarmed by the University of Zambia statement, dated 27 April 2021, disassociating the university from its employee, Dr Sishuwa. This misleading statement suggests Dr Sishuwa is not currently employed by the university, when he is, as is normal for academic researchers, on temporary research leave from it. Indeed, as recently as December last year, UNZA publicly celebrated the achievements of Dr Sishuwa.  

We have all worked at or with colleagues from UNZA, long a prominent university that has, since independence, been a centre of intellectual freedom, often in difficult circumstances.  We wholly reject the allegation that Dr Sishuwa is pursuing a “personal agenda” and call on the university to guarantee Dr Sishuwa’s continued employment and his right to academic  freedom.  

Signatories 

Professor David M Anderson, Professor of African History, University of Warwick 

Professor Kate Baldwin, Associate Professor of Political Science, Yale University

Dr Nicole Beardsworth, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Pretoria 

Professor Michael Bratton, Emeritus Professor of Government, Michigan State University

Professor Nic Cheeseman, Professor of Democracy, University of Birmingham 

Dr Grieve Chelwa, Postdoctoral Fellow, The New School

Dr Boniface Dulani, Senior Lecturer in Political Science, University of Malawi  

Professor Samuel Hickey, Professor of Politics and Development, University of Manchester

Professor Alan Hirsch, Emeritus Professor of Public Governance, University of Cape Town

Professor Faizel Ismail, Professor of Public Governance, University of Cape Town

Dr Walima Kalusa, Senior Lecturer in African History, University of eSwatini, and former  Head of the Department of History, University of Zambia

Professor Chammah J Kaunda, Assistant Professor of World Christianity and Mission  Studies, Yonsei University

Professor Miles Larmer, Professor of African History, University of Oxford

Professor Adrienne LeBas, Associate Professor of Government, American University

Professor Robert Mattes, Professor of Political Science, University of Strathclyde 

Dr Duncan Money, Researcher, African Studies Centre, University of Leiden 

Dr Patience Mususa, Senior Researcher, Nordic Africa Institute

Professor Manenga Ndulo, Professor of Economics, University of Zambia

Professor Muna Ndulo, Professor of Law, Cornell University

Professor Lise Rakner, Professor of Comparative Politics, University of Bergen 

Professor Brian Raftopoulos, Research Fellow, University of the Free State 

Dr Sara Rich Dorman, Senior Lecturer in African Politics, University of Edinburgh 

Professor Chris Saunders, Emeritus Professor of Historical Studies, University of Cape Town

Professor Jeremy Seekings, Professor of Political Studies and Sociology, University of Cape  Town 

Dr Neo Simutanyi, retired Senior Lecturer in Political Science, University of Zambia and  Executive Director, Centre for Policy Dialogue

Dr Morris Szeftel, Senior Lecturer Emeritus, Political & International Studies, University of  Leeds 

Professor Blessing-Miles Tendi, Associate Professor in African Politics, University of Oxford

Professor Nicolas van de Walle, Professor of Government, Cornell University 

Dr Michael Wahman, Assistant Professor, Michigan State University

Open Letter
Guest Author

