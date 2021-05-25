 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Africa

Malian army detains leaders, triggering condemnation, coup fears

  
President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane lead an interim government that was installed under the threat of regional sanctions following a putsch in August, and the detentions on Monday raised fears of a second coup. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
0

Malian officers upset with a government reshuffle have detained the president and prime minister at an army camp outside the capital, triggering broad international condemnation and demands for their immediate release.

President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane lead an interim government that was installed under the threat of regional sanctions following a putsch in August, and the detentions on Monday raised fears of a second coup.

Two senior officials, who declined to be named, told AFP that soldiers had taken Ndaw and Ouane to the Kati military camp on the outskirts of the capital Bamako.

Their detentions followed a sensitive government reshuffle earlier on Monday that was designed to respond to growing criticism of the interim government.

The military kept the strategic portfolios it controlled during the previous administration in the reshuffle.

But two coup leaders — ex-defence minister Sadio Camara and ex-security minister Colonel Modibo Kone — were replaced.

Coup leaders and army officers have wielded significant influence over the government, casting doubts on a pledge to hold elections by early next year.

The reshuffle came at a time of growing political challenges in the capital Bamako and pressure to stick to the deadline for promised reforms.

Speculation of a coup swirled around Bamako late on Monday, but the city remained relatively calm.

Briefly reached by phone before the line cut, Prime Minister Ouane told AFP that soldiers “came to get him”.

EU leaders condemned what they called the “kidnapping” of Mali’s civilian leadership, said council president Charles Michel.

“What happened was grave and serious and we are ready to consider necessary measures,” he told reporters after a summit of the bloc’s 27 leaders, describing events as “the kidnapping of the president and the prime minister”.

Earlier, a joint statement by the United Nations, African Union, Economic Community of West African States, the European Union and the United States condemned the arrests and called for their “immediate and unconditional liberty”.

Later UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tweeted a call for calm, and urged the “unconditional release” of the leaders.

‘Send a message’

Young military officers ousted Keita on August 18 after weeks of protests over perceived government corruption and his handling of Mali’s jihadist insurgency.

After the 15-nation West Africa bloc ECOWAS threatened sanctions, the military junta handed power to a caretaker government that pledged to reform the constitution and stage elections within 18 months.

Coup leader Assimi Goita was appointed as vice president of the caretaker administration, and the interim president, Bah Ndaw, is a retired army officer.

Many have doubted whether the military-dominated government has the will, or the ability, to stage reforms on a short timescale.

Among other problems, the vast nation faces a major logistical and security challenge, as swathes of territory are in the hands of jihadists.

Doubts remained despite the interim government last month pledging to hold a constitutional referendum on October 31, with elections to follow in February next year.

On May 14, amid growing anger, the government then said it would appoint a new “broad-based” cabinet.

An official at Mali’s interim presidency, who requested anonymity, said the reshuffle was designed to send a message that “respect for the transition deadline remains the priority”.

He also underscored the necessity of replacing the defence and security ministers.

“They are not emblematic figures of the junta,” the official said, referring to the newly appointed ministers.

In an example of mounting unease, the opposition M5 movement — which spearheaded protests against Keita in 2020 — this month urged dissolving the interim government and demanded a “more legitimate” body.

But the M5 is divided. Two members of the Union for the Republic and Democracy party — part of the M5 — were appointed interim ministers Monday.

Civil disputes in Mali are also adding to the pressure created by political feuding.

The country’s largest union, UNTM, called a second week of strikes Monday after pay negotiations with the interim government collapsed.

© Agence France-Presse

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and receive a 40% discount on our annual rate.

Serge Daniel
Serge Daniel
Serge Daniel is a journalist and writer Franco-Beninese. He is the author of the best-selling book Les Routes clandestines (Hachette publishing house). He is correspondent for Radio France International and Agence France-Presse in Mali . He is the oldest post of all RFI correspondents on the African continent.
Kassim Traore

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Mozambique wants Lamola to hand over top official behind bars...

Mozambique grows impatient for SA justice minister to rule whether former finance minister will be extradited to Mozambique or US to face corruption charges
erika gibson
Sport

Odi: The life and death of a legendary football stadium

Odi Stadium, a unique behemoth that once held 60 000 fans, is clinging to its existence
Luke Feltham

More top stories

Politics

Blow for Magashule as Free State provincial task team is...

PTT is “full of people who were close to Ace but now have dumped him”, says source in the Free State ANC
Paddy Harper & Lizeka Tandwa
Education

Educators only fined up to R5 000 for corporal punishment,...

Commission questions gaps in the law regarding corporal punishment and sexual assault
Bongekile Macupe
National

Mozambique wants Lamola to hand over top official behind bars...

Mozambique grows impatient for SA justice minister to rule whether former finance minister will be extradited to Mozambique or US to face corruption charges
erika gibson
Education

Limpopo social development lambasted for not supporting Mbilwi school after...

The department appeared before the commission hearings on issues of bullying and corporal punishment in schools
Bongekile Macupe
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×