 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Africa

Can-do youth spirit invades Rodrigues island

Nesting: Some residents of Rodrigues defy the trend of working in Mauritius or abroad by finding local employment. Photo: Guiziou Franck Hemis fr/AFP
0

Rodrigues, a speck of green in the western Indian Ocean and an autonomous part of the Republic of Mauritius, is so far off the beaten track that most young people growing up on the island have to leave to find work.

The island, 650km east of Mauritius, 108km2 in size and with a population of 40 000, has seen an equal number of its population leave to seek work in Mauritius and the diaspora.

That won’t be the future for Kimberly St Marie, 21, however. Or for Murielle Ravina, 26. Or Jean Christ Speville, 40, or Jean Karl Guilaineda, 30. The four Rodriguans are connected by their desire to improve the island’s future prospects — and none of them wants to leave anytime soon.

The four are part of a generation of young islanders in the Indian Ocean who are refusing to leave their island to find work abroad as their forbears did. Instead, they are turning to technology to find ways to preserve and create jobs and work productively, from home. 

“There are still many things that can be done here. New projects than can be developed from what we already have,” said St Marie, who lives in Mourouk, a tourist destination on the island. The reason there are now opportunities: the arrival of a fibre optic cable in the mid-2000s, which also brought back many who had already left.

Ravina represented Mauritius and Rodrigues in the final of the Miss World 2018 contest. 

“After that experience, I could have been tempted to stay somewhere else, but I decided to come back home to be with my family and to help develop the country,” she said. She now works as a teacher on the island.

Guilaineda worked in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, which includes often-outsourced functions such as payroll, accounting, telemarketing, data recording, social media marketing and customer support. 

He came back to Rodrigues with a clear mission in mind: “Promoting the sector of BPO in Rodrigues and make people understand that this represents their future.”

He is the head of communications and marketing of ProContact Rodrigues, the island’s first call centre, which opened its doors two years ago.

Traditionally, jobs came from the fishing, agriculture and crafts sector, with tourism, the public sector and education absorbing a limited number of tertiary students. This is now changing. A can-do spirit seems to pervade the island. Many credit the country’s relative autonomy. 

In October 2002, the territory gained autonomy from Mauritius. Decisions taken in the Rodrigues Regional Assembly are now more in line with realities on the island. For example, Rodrigues voted for the banning of plastic bags and further regulated lagoon fishing, years before Mauritius did so.

Speville said he could have had a more stable job had he stayed in Mauritius where he studied communication, accounting and events organisation, but 10 years ago, he, too, returned to the island.

Mauritius, Rodrigues island, panoramic view of Port-Mathurin (Photo by GUIZIOU Franck / hemis.fr / hemis.fr / Hemis via AFP)

The internet has offered new opportunities, often in marketing and communication, but jobs don’t all have to be exclusively web-based. In 2013, Speville got the kitesurfing schools and tourism stakeholders together and launched the Rodrigues International Kitesurf Festival. With the democratisation of information that the internet has brought, the event could be publicised despite its remote location. 

It has attracted more and more kitesurfers each year, providing the stunning location of Mourouk bay with extensive media coverage — a virtuous circle.

“There is no place like home, especially if we are here with our family to look after one another,” explained Guilaineda.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Jacques Achille

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Coronavirus

Covid: Masks, sanitisers the future norm

Even if herd immunity is finally reached in South Africa, non-pharmaceutical measures are necessary
marcia zali
National

SANDF sends ‘Goats’ to Mozambique to fight insurgents

South Africa’s new military weapon takes a leaf out of the Libyan rebel forces’ handbook as it lands in Mozambique to fight insurgents
erika gibson

More top stories

Opinion

The incarceration of Jacob Zuma is poetic justice

During his tenure as president he enabled state capture and the building of the prison industrial complex
casper lӧtter
National

SANDF sends ‘Goats’ to Mozambique to fight insurgents

South Africa’s new military weapon takes a leaf out of the Libyan rebel forces’ handbook as it lands in Mozambique to fight insurgents
erika gibson
Sport

Bliss and brutality on the Tokyo track

South African sprinters are exciting prospects in an exhilarating new era, and they are young enough to be hitting their strides now
Luke Feltham
Health

Treatment Action Campaign demands Makhura fix Gauteng’s health system ‘mess’...

The TAC wants the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, closed after a fire in April, to reopen fully as soon as possible, because other hospitals are overburdened.
Chris Gilili
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×