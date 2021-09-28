 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Africa

Tigrayans are starving to death

Small mercies: A rare aid convoy arrives in Tigray on 20 September. (WFP)
0

There are fears of food shortages and hunger in Ethiopia’s conflict-hit Tigray region, nearly three months after the United Nations warned that 400 000 people had “crossed the threshold into famine”. Conditions in Ethiopia’s northernmost region have deteriorated sharply since then, as “a de facto blockade of humanitarian aid” prevents food and medical supplies from reaching the region, according to the UN.

The Ethiopian federal government has denied blocking humanitarian aid.

New reporting from assorted media outlets last week painted a grim picture of civilian life in Tigray, where a 10-month war between the region’s army and the national army has displaced nearly two million people and left thousands dead. Children and their parents are said to be going days without food, and some mothers are feeding leaves to their children to try and survive. Others are eating nothing but bread and salt.

Dr Hayelom Kebede, research director of Ayder Referral Hospital in Tigray’s capital Mekele, told AFP: “People are just dying. With starvation, the bad thing is you will see people in the throes of death, but they will not die immediately. It takes time, after their body is weakened and weakened and weakened. It’s more horrific than bullet deaths.”

Tigrayan forces retook the region in June and the federal government declared a unilateral ceasefire, ostensibly on humanitarian grounds. But the region is now more cut off than ever; electricity, telecommunication lines and banking services are not working.

The Abiy Ahmed-led government in Ethiopia denies there’s hunger in the region and blames the Tigrayan leadership for the insecurity leading to the delayed delivery of aid. 

This article first appeared on The Continent, the pan-African weekly newspaper designed to be read and shared on WhatsApp. Download your free copy here 

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

The Continent
The Continent is a free weekly newspaper published by the Adamela Trust in partnership with the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

R350 social relief grant not enough to live on

Nearly half of the population in South Africa — one of the most unequal countries in the world — is considered chronically poor.
Chris Gilili
National

Didiza unveils plan to reverse Ingonyama Trust leases

R39m to effect Ingonyama ruling
Paddy Harper

More top stories

Top Six

UK puts army on standby as fuel pumps run dry

Desperate motorists queued up at fuel pumps across Britain, draining tanks, fraying tempers and prompting calls for the government to use emergency powers to give priority access to healthcare and other essential workers
Ben Perry Guest Author
Africa

Tigrayans are starving to death

The famine that was feared has come to pass, and aid just isn’t getting in
the continent
Africa

How to game Twitter’s algorithm – and hoodwink journalists

It is possible to convince newsrooms looking for a topical story that something is news when it isn’t, to dangerous effect
tessa knight & the continent
Politics

We will do better, ANC president Ramaphosa says in corrective...

At the ANC’s manifesto launch, Cyril Ramaphosa promised to reduce unemployment, increase social security, and stamp out corruption in the party
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×