 Subscribe or Login

Africa

DRC investigates Kabila for corruption

Last week, journalists exposed corruption linked to Joseph Kabila. (TUTONDELE MIANKEN/AFP via Getty Images)
0

The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo is investigating corruption allegations against former president Joseph Kabila, related to the alleged disappearance of $138-million in state funds during his tenure.

These allegations were first exposed last week by journalists and researchers who are part of a global investigation known as Congo Hold-Up. The investigation was based on the leak of some 3.5-million documents that showed a pattern of seemingly corrupt transactions involving Kabila’s inner circle and BGFIBank, central Africa’s largest bank.

The leak was obtained by the Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa and the French investigative unit, Mediapart, and shared with the European Investigative Collaborations network. The documents were trawled through by a consortium of investigators representing 19 media houses in 18 countries, as well as five NGOs.

Government spokesperson and Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya confirmed that an investigation had been launched. “We, as a government, cannot remain on the sidelines in the light of such allegations,” he told the news agency AFP.

Kabila did not respond to requests for comment prior to publication of the investigation, and has made no formal statement subsequently. BGFIBank’s holding company, in a statement released this week, questioned the authenticity of the documents but added that “it strongly condemns acts contrary to the law and to ethics which may have been committed in the past … of which its employees could possibly have been perpetrators or accomplices to varying degrees.” 

This article first appeared in The Continent, the pan-African weekly newspaper designed to be read and shared on WhatsApp. Download your free copy here

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

The Continent
The Continent is a free weekly newspaper published by the Adamela Trust in partnership with the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Africa

DRC investigates Kabila for corruption

Last week, journalists exposed corruption linked to Joseph Kabila. Now a judicial inquiry is looking into the former president’s link with a major bank
the continent
National

Ingonyama Trust to get permanent board

M&G Premium

Staff members suspended five years ago are now being reinstated
Paddy Harper
National

Police were left dangling during July unrest, KZN top cop...

Whoever organised the unrest in response to the pending arrest of Jacob Zuma was responsible for the lethal violence that followed, the KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said.
emsie ferreira
Environment

Urgent interdict filed to block Shell’s Wild Coast seismic survey

M&G Premium

Shell’s 3D seismic survey is set to begin on Wednesday. But a high court application brought by rights groups to block it will be heard as an urgent matter on Tuesday
sheree bega
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×