 Subscribe or Login

Africa

Seventy-five African journalists imprisoned for doing their jobs

In Eritrea
In Eritrea, certain topics are known to be out of bounds for journalists. (Reuters/Leonhard Foeger)
0

One in every four journalists currently in prison for their work is African. Egypt, where 25 journalists are in jail, is the worst media repressor on the continent, followed by Eritrea (16), but the “biggest setback for media freedom came in Ethiopia”, says a report by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a US-based watchdog.

Across Africa, 12 governments sent 75 journalists to jail this year ― or kept them there. That is how many were in jail on 1 December, when the press freedom watchdog did the census, and does not include those who had been jailed but were subsequently released.

In Ethiopia, where nine journalists are in jail, the repression is tied to the emergency laws imposed over the civil war in Tigray. Other countries, like Rwanda (seven) and Cameroon (six), are continuing a years-long pattern. In each of the censuses CPJ has done since 2018, Rwanda and Cameroon have had at least 11 imprisoned journalists between them.

Some cases are shocking accounts of state repression and impunity. “Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abou Zeid, known as Shawkan, for example, has spent every night in police custody since he was freed from Tora prison on March 4, 2019,” the census report says.

Zeid was arrested in 2013 while covering clashes between Egyptian security forces and supporters of former president Mohamed Morsi. He was kept in prison, without conviction, for five years. In 2018, a court said he was guilty of murder and belonging to a terrorist group and sentenced him to five years, which he had already served. 

He was released shortly after, but on “police observation” ― an order to report to a police station every day at sunset. “Every evening so far, police order him to spend the night in the station’s cells,” the CPJ report says.

Across the world, CPJ counted 293 journalists behind bars, with China (50), being the top repressor. 

This article first appeared in The Continent, the pan-African weekly newspaper made to be read and shared on WhatsApp. Download your free copy here.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

The Continent
The Continent is a free weekly newspaper published by the Adamela Trust in partnership with the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Special Tribunal dismisses Hamilton Ndlovu’s application to stay a review...

M&G Premium

Judge Lebogang Modiba was not persuaded by Ndlovu’s claim that the refusal of the stay application would violate his constitutional right of access to the courts
Lizeka Tandwa
Environment

International community seeks to better tap into groundwater in 2022

Efforts are ramping up to make invisible water resources more visible in policy as a solution to drought and climate change
tunicia phillips
Coronavirus

Advisors suggest end to quarantine of asymptomatic Covid-19 contacts

M&G Premium

According to the ministerial advisory committee, the quarantine period for “high-risk contacts” of Covid-19 patients is not an effective measure for containing the spread of the virus
marcia zali
National

Zondo commission asks for two-month extension on final report deadline

Commission says that although it worked hard to meet the 30 December deadline, more work is still needed and it has ample funds to continue until February
tunicia phillips
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×