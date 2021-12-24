 Subscribe or Login

Africa

Uganda charges 15 with terrorism over deadly bombings

Two explosions hit Uganda's capital Kampala on November 16, 2021, injuring a number of people in what police termed an attack on the city, the latest in a string of blasts targeting the country. The explosions occurred in the central business district of Kampala near the central police station and the entrance to parliament, police said. (Photo by Ivan Kabuye / AFP)
0

Uganda has charged 15 people, including a pregnant woman, with terrorism over their alleged role in recent attacks blamed on a rebel group, police said Friday.

Uganda was hit by a series of bombings in October and November that killed five people and injured dozens.

Ugandan authorities said a “domestic terror group” with ties to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) — a militant outfit which Washington has linked to the Islamic State — was responsible for the attacks.

“Fifteen people appeared before court yesterday on charges of terrorism, aiding, abetting terrorism and belonging to a terrorist group,” Kampala’s Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, Luke Owoyesigyire, told AFP on Friday.

Following the attacks, Uganda last month deployed forces and launched air and artillery strikes in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) against the ADF, after Kinshasa gave Kampala approval to pursue the militants on its soil.

Twin suicide bombings on November 16 in the capital Kampala left four people dead and 33 wounded.

The attacks, claimed by IS, came on the heels of a bombing at a roadside eatery on October 23 that killed one woman, and a suicide blast on a bus near Kampala on October 25 that wounded several people.

Police spokesman Owoyesigyire said all 15 suspects were involved in the four bombings and will remain in custody until January 13 when they will appear in court again.

Since April 2019, some ADF attacks in eastern DR Congo have been claimed by IS, which describes the group as its Islamic State Central Africa Province offshoot.

In March, the United States placed the ADF on its list of “terrorist” organisations linked to IS.

Uganda has also blamed the group for a foiled bomb attack in August on the funeral of an army commander who led a major offensive against Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia.

© Agence France-Presse

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Africa

Uganda charges 15 with terrorism over deadly bombings

Uganda was hit by a series of bombings in October and November that killed five people and injured dozens.
Agence France presse
Africa

Africans of the Year: Munya Chawawa

Skewering Britain’s ruling elite: The world today is so crazy that it sometimes seems as if it’s beyond satire – unless you’re Zimbabwean-born comic Munya Chawawa
Zoe Flood & the continent
Business

An Eskom-free future is on the cards

M&G Premium

Corporates are already wheeling electricity and planning alternative power plants, and many households are using a mixture of energy sources
tunicia phillips & anathi madubela
Opinion

ANC’s support for Shell is a direct breach of the...

Ignoring the voices of the people they claim to represent, the ANC has veered far from its guiding principles in pursuit of its own financial interest
michael brown
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×