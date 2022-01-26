Subscribe

Africa

Red Cross makes first medical delivery to Tigray since September

Ambulances of Red Cross arrive with patients who were injured in their town Togoga in a deadly airstrike on a market, arrive at Mekelle General Hospital in Mekele, on June 24, 2021, two days after a deadly airstrike on a market in Ethiopia's war-torn northern Tigray region, where a seven-month-old conflict surged again. - At least 64 people were killed and 180 were injured in an air strike on a market in Ethiopia's war-torn northern Tigray region, a local health officer said, as the army denied targeting civilians. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
0

The International Committee of the Red Cross on Wednesday made its first delivery of medical supplies to the Tigrayan capital Mekele since last September, it said.

The ICRC said the urgently-needed supplies and essential drugs, which were flown in, would be distributed to facilities across Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray.

The northern region is under what the United Nations calls a de facto blockade that is preventing life-saving medicine and food from reaching millions, including hundreds of thousands in famine-like conditions.

On Sunday, Ethiopia said it would allow more flights “to augment the land transportation” of food and medicine into Tigray.

“It is a huge relief that this first shipment is reaching hospitals,” Apollo Barasa, health coordinator at the ICRC delegation in Ethiopia, said in a statement.

“This assistance is a lifeline for thousands of people, and I can’t emphasise enough how crucial it is that these deliveries continue.”

The ICRC said it was planning to organise further flights carrying medical aid within the coming weeks, and send a convoy by road, once the security conditions allow.

Northern Ethiopia has been beset by conflict since November 2020 when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray after accusing the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, of attacks on federal army camps.

Rebels in Tigray said Tuesday they had been provoked into launching “robust” military operations in neighbouring Afar, dampening hopes for a possible ceasefire.

The Geneva-based ICRC said it would continue providing medical assistance to health facilities in the northern Amhara and Afar regions, which have also seen healthcare provision severely impacted by the conflict.

“Medical personnel in the north of Ethiopia work in extremely difficult conditions, responding to the urgent needs of the people,” Barasa said.

“The ICRC reminds all parties to the conflict that they must facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those who need it most.”

The World Health Organization says it has not been permitted to send medicine or medical supplies into Tigray since last July.

© Agence France-Presse

Make sense of your world

Subscribe to Mail & Guardian at R10/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Africa

Red Cross makes first medical delivery to Tigray since September

The ICRC said the urgently-needed supplies and essential drugs, which were flown in, would be distributed to facilities across Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray
Agence France presse
Podcasts

PODCAST: ‘I had R40m debt at 26 – it felt...

Busi Selesho chats to the M&G business journalists and podcast editor about why she became a money coach and shares some tips to financial freedom
mg listen
Environment

West Coast seismic battle heads to court

M&G Premium

Fourteen applicants, including small-scale fishers, have filed an urgent application in the Western Cape high court to interdict the Australian-based Searcher Seismic, Searcher Geodata and its seismic vessel BGP Pioneer
sheree bega
Business

Bonang Mohale: South Africa has all the markings of a...

The former Business Leadership SA chief executive and current chancellor of the University of the Free State highlighted unemployment as the biggest problem to address
anathi madubela
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×