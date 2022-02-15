Subscribe

Africa

World’s most difficult ship hunt: the mission to find Endurance

SA Agulhas II. (Department of Environment Forestry and Fisheries)
0

The SA Agulhas II spends most of its time resupplying South Africa’s research stations in the Antarctic. With a reinforced hull to crush ice, a crane for putting supplies on top of ice packs, and an epic range, it was built to tackle the world’s harshest seas.

Now, the Agulhas is on its way south to find the Endurance, which sank in 1915 in one of the most famous maritime disasters of all time. The boat — one of the strongest wooden ships ever built — carried 28 crew on their way to cross the Antarctic on foot. But then it got stuck in ice and, eight months later, the ice crushed it.

Endurance will be scanned in 3D and then left alone as it is a designated monument if found.(Ernest Shakleton/Getty Images)

The crew would eventually all escape. They took with them the coordinates of the sinking, as well as photographs of the Endurance vanishing underwater.

Agulhas was above the coordinates in 2019 before it lost contact with the remote submarine it had sent out to find Endurance. This 2022 expedition has a better submarine, as well as helicopters to build a base on the ice so scientists can drill a hole down to launch the submarine if Agulhas becomes surrounded by ice.

If Endurance is found, it will be scanned in 3D and then left alone as it is a designated monument. Scientists on board Agulhas will also do research on the impact of climate change and other pollution in that part of the Antarctic. 


This article first appeared in The Continent, the award-winning pan-African weekly newspaper designed to be read and shared on WhatsApp. Download your free copy here.

If this story helped you keep track of what politicians say versus what they do

Subscribe to Mail & Guardian for just R510 for the first year. That’s just R42.50 a month, and you can cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

The Continent
The Continent is a free weekly newspaper published by the Adamela Trust in partnership with the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Sport

Djokovic prepared to miss out on Grand Slam history to...

World number one Novak Djokovic has claimed he is not anti-vaccination but would rather skip Grand Slams than be forced to get a Covid jab.
Lukef
Article

High court order halting West Coast seismic survey remains in...

M&G Premium

Searcher Seismic says it will suffer ‘catastrophic’ financial prejudice from the interdict, but small scale fishers say they will suffer significant irreversible harm to their livelihoods if the survey proceeds
sheree bega
Top Six

Russia opens door to diplomacy in Ukraine standoff

While Russia said it was ending some military drills, signalling a possible easing of the crisis, in Washington the alert level remained high – with a top official calling the threat of invasion "more real than ever before."
Anna Smolchenko & Dmitry Zaks
National

The radio star lives: Listenership in SA trumps global average

Almost three decades into democracy, radio is thriving in South Africa. Radio
tanja bosch
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×