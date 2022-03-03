Subscribe

Africa

African governments scramble to help its citizens in Ukraine

Waiting: Refugees from many countries including those in Africa sit near the Medyka pedestrian border crossing with Poland to flee the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Wojtek Radwanski/AFP)
0

Nigeria, South Africa and other African governments scrambled on Monday to help their citizens escape the Russian invasion in Ukraine after reports of racist and unfair treatment of Africans at border crossings.

Africans in Ukraine, many of them students, are among hundreds of thousands of people trying to flee into Poland and other neighbouring countries.

African Union leaders voiced concern at the reports of mistreatment of Africans caught up in the Ukraine conflict and said such conduct was “shockingly racist”.

The chair of the African Union, Senegalese President Macky Sall, and African Union Commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat said on Monday that they were “particularly disturbed by reports that African citizens on the Ukrainian side of the border are being refused the right to cross the border to safety”.

“Reports that Africans are singled out for unacceptable dissimilar treatment would be shockingly racist and in breach of international law,” they said in a statement.

All countries should “respect international law and show the same empathy and support to all people fleeing war notwithstanding their racial identity”, they added.

Nigeria’s foreign minister, Godfrey Onyeama, said on Monday the evacuation of the country’s citizens would start on Wednesday.

Earlier, presidential adviser Garba Shehu had urged Ukrainian border officials to treat Nigerian citizens equally after reports they had been stopped from boarding buses and trains to the border.

Shehu referred to a video on social media showing a Nigerian woman with a baby being physically forced to give up her seat.

There had also been reports of Polish officials refusing Nigerian citizens entry into Poland from Ukraine, Shehu added. 

“All who flee a conflict situation have the same right to safe passage under the UN Convention and the colour of their passport or their skin should make no difference.” 

Nigerian accountant Lukmon Busari said his son, a fourth-year medical student, was already out after waiting for a day on the Polish border.

“Initially they didn’t allow them to move as they gave priority to Ukrainians, to women and children. Eventually they allowed them into Poland,” he said, adding that the Polish authorities “did a marvellous job”.

South Africa’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Clayson Monyela, tweeted that a group of South Africans, mainly students, was stuck at the Ukrainian-Polish border.

The South African ambassador to Warsaw was at the site trying to get them through, he added. Monyela said on Sunday that Africans were being “treated badly” at the Polish-Ukraine border.

Poland’s ambassador to Nigeria, Joanna Tarnawska, dismissed claims of unfair treatment. 

“Everybody receives equal treatment. I can assure you that I have reports that already some Nigerian nationals have crossed the border into Poland.”

Nigerians could stay for 15 days, and even invalid documents were being accepted to cross the border and Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, she said.

Some Nigerians who made it across the borders described having been made to wait as officials gave priority to Ukrainian women and children.

“One of the officers came and told us it’s harder for us foreigners because they have to get in touch with our government in different countries,” Stephanie Agekameh, a medical student now in Poland, said in a text message.

Speaking from Korczowa in Poland, Nigerian managerial sciences student Agantem Moshe, said Ukrainian police had pushed Africans out of the way to make way for women and children.

“From the Polish side it was smooth, they were professionals. In Ukraine, they kept us outside in the cold,” he said.

The United Nations said that more than half a million refugees from Ukraine had so far crossed into neighbouring countries. 

Nigeria’s embassy in Bucharest said it had received 130 Nigerians, with more being processed having reached Warsaw or Budapest.

Ghana’s government said it would meet parents of students stuck in Ukraine on Tuesday and sent embassy officials to border points to help.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s foreign minister, Christophe Lutundula, said on Twitter that he would meet the Polish ambassador to help with the passage across the border of about 200 Congolese, mostly students.

Côte d’Ivoire, which, according to state media reports, has 500 citizens in Ukraine, said it was also making arrangements for their evacuation.

Kenya’s foreign affairs ministry said last week that about 200 Kenyans were safe and accounted for but that some were stuck at the Polish border because of visa restrictions. — AFP

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Louise Dewast

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Africa

African governments scramble to help its citizens in Ukraine

Africans, among them South Africans, Nigerians, Ghanains, Congolese and Ivorians, are trying to flee into Poland and other countries neighbouring Ukraine
Louise Dewast
National

Ban on foreigners practising law ‘is unconstitutional’

M&G Premium

The prohibition had its roots in apartheid legislation designed to exclude black South Africans from the legal profession and perpetuating it robbed refugees, the constitutional court heard
emsie ferreira
Business

Craft home cooking industry tastes growth

M&G Premium

The global meal kit delivery market booms as the pandemic leaves its cultural footprints
anathi madubela
Editorial

No honour: Mantashe’s response to state capture report comes as...

The resignation of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene after it emerged he had omitted that he had met the Guptas for tea was one of far too few occasions in which we’ve had a prominent ANC member relinquish their duties honourably.
Editorial
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×