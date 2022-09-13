Influx of affordable devices fuels adoption of 5G smartphones in Africa

Africans are upgrading their smartphones to 5G faster than the rate at which their home countries are developing and rolling out network infrastructure to support high-speed internet.

The number of 5G devices shipped into the market rose significantly in the second quarter of 2022 as vendors intensified their battle to grow market share in the world’s biggest young and tech-savvy market.

US-based tech-research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) says competition among handset-makers to bring to market the most advanced, but affordable, models is fuelling adoption.

“Shipments of 5G devices increased 26.9% in Q2 2022 and their share of the overall market is growing as major brands launch more flagship 5G devices into the market,” said IDC senior research analyst, George Mbuthia.

The demand for 5G over the period significantly outpaced the overall growth of smartphone shipments into Africa – which fell 7.9% quarter-on-quarter due to gloomy economic prospects, rising inflation and component shortages across the market.

That means 5G shipments ate into the market share of 4G and 3G-enabled devices, with the latest smartphones giving users the ability to upgrade to a higher-speed network, when it becomes available.

Falling smartphone prices, especially in mid-range devices – between $200 (R3 500) and $450 – is also offering a big window for rising adoption of some high-end, 5G-powered devices.

Devices in this range recorded the biggest fall in average prices, at 22.3%, as imports of entry-level smartphones priced at less than $200 dropped by 6%.

Chinese vendors are the key drivers behind the falling prices, with Transsion brands – Tecno, Itel and Infinix – controlling 48% of the shipments. Samsung is placed second, at 25%, while another Chinese brand, Xiaomi, takes the third slot with 6.6%.

Chinese brand Realme announced in Kenya that it is to increase its research and development budget by 58% to make advanced smartphone models with designs that appeal to young customers.

“This means you can expect even more exceptional Number Series phones moving forward, as our Number Series is our essential product line, packing essential tech into a stylish package with an accessible price tag,” said Realme chief executive Sky Li.

Similarly, the handset-maker has embarked on a “market cultivation” strategy to grow shipments to 1 million for each of its 15 core markets.

According to IDC, 4G devices make up 73.9% of all smartphone shipments to Africa, followed by 3G (18.5%) and 5G (7.6%), with the latter projected to gain a significant market share as more countries begin to roll out network infrastructure to support this technology.

“The 5G segment includes foldable smartphones, although adoption of this new technology has been slow due to the high prices of these devices. The slow pace of 5G network infrastructure development across Africa has not slowed adoption, since 5G devices can also be used on the more readily available 4G networks,” said Mbuthia.

So far, South Africa, Seychelles, Botswana, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Nigeria and Zimbabwe have rolled out commercial 5G services over the last two years. South Africa was a frontrunner, having launched the services during the Covid-19 pandemic to support demand for work and learn from home arrangements.

Botswana, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe telecoms went commercial this year and are planning to expand coverage to more sites in their markets.

Tanzania and Nigeria are the latest to officially roll out 5G on the continent, after MTN Nigeria began test runs in six states in late August and Vodacom Tanzania launched the 5G service in Dar es Salaam on 1 September.

Other markets are at different stages of development, with many remaining at the testing and planning stages due to delays in spectrum and licence issuance to telcos.

Kenya’s largest telco, Safaricom, has been testing 5G in four towns since March 2021, with plans for an official roll-out this year.

The country’s telecoms regulator, the Communications Authority of Kenya, announced in February plans to roll out the technology on a pilot basis in 2022. In June, it signed a five-year partnership with China’s tech giant Huawei to build a 5G network across the country.

In July, MTN Ghana indefinitely postponed its commercial roll-out for this year, after pilot plans failed to materialise. New dates remain elusive.

“Since I promised once and failed, I don’t want to make another promise until we are absolutely sure,” MTN Ghana managing director Selorm Adadevoh told the media.

South Africa (16.6%), Nigeria (13.8%), and Kenya (7.7%) hold Africa’s top three smartphone market slots by unit share, according to IDC.

**bird story agency**