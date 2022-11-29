Subscribe

Africa

eSwatini’s country music cousins hit the screens in New York

Gazi Simelane (Dusty) and Linda Msibi (Stones) are country music singers from the Kingdom of eSwatini. The 22-year-old band of two boasts of being the only African band to participate in the Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards, clinching the Duo of the Year Award 2017. Photo: Supplied
0

On 17 November, Dusty and Stones, a feature-length documentary by filmmaker Jesse Rudoy, had its world premiere at New York’s NYC DOC festival, the United States’ largest and most influential documentary festival.

Gazi Simelane (Dusty) and Linda Msibi (Stones) are country music singers from the Kingdom of eSwatini. The 22-year-old band of two boasts of being the only African band to participate in the Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards, clinching the Duo of the Year Award 2017.

The 90-minute documentary tells the story of how the two started in the industry, from humble beginnings at their home in Mooihoek to music tours in the US. 

Their journey to the current glory started when “Dusty came home one day with a guitar, then I was interested in it, I started taking some lessons on what he was doing” says Stones.

With consistent training and their compositions, Stones describes the 22 years of making country music alongside his cousin as a “very fulfilling journey”.

“Shooting of the documentary began in June 2017 to 2019, and it is our dream come true that the world gets to hear and see our story,” says Dusty.

After the documentary attracted high sales in its premiere event in New York, the two hope to embark on documentary screening tours across different countries where they have huge followings.

“We would like to have this screened in different places, especially in South Africa and in Kenya — in fact, across Africa because we have a lot of followers,” he added.

Growing up in Mooihoek in the Shiselweni area southeast of the capital Manzini, the two were raised in the countryside, which influenced the themes in their compositions.

“We can’t sing hip-hop, because we don’t relate to that. We are country boys … we grew up in the farm setting, so country music and our way of life is just one thing,” said Stones.

Dusty and Stones have performed in Texas, New York and Nashville. While in the US, country hitmaker and producer Robert Ellis Orral invited the cousins to his studio. At the famed Rukkus Room in Nashville, the same studio where American pop artist Taylor Swift made some of her hit singles, they recorded several tracks backed by a seasoned Nashville band.

They view their huge following in the US as an opportunity to tell the African story from the perspective of Africans who have grown up in the countryside with the hope of inspiring the world.
Dusty and Stones believe “country music is also part of the family. You hear people singing mostly about their parents, their sisters, their loved ones, all of whom are family,” Stones said as he explained their deep connection with country music. — bird story agency

bird story agency

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Africa

eSwatini’s country music cousins hit the screens in New York

The award-winning country music pair are the subject of a new documentary by filmmaker Jesse Rudoy, which premiered at the New York film festival
bird story agency
National

Mabuyane, Lamola reject call from #Renew lobby to bow out...

M&G PREMIUM

Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape provincial leaders are to meet to seek agreement on party positions ahead of the December conference
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Oscar Mabuyane not ruling out ANC treasurer general position

M&G PREMIUM

The Eastern Cape leader has called President Cyril Ramaphosa a victim and beneficiary of those lobbying in his name
Lizeka Tandwa
Opinion

The release of Walus, the man who pressed South Africa’s...

Much like Gavrilo Princip, who lit the flames to World War I in 1914 with the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife, Walus’s actions were seminal
Ron Derby
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×