Mozambique turmoil takes toll on mental health

The mental and physical cost to adults and children in conflict and disaster-afflicted Mozambique intensified this week when tropical storm Freddy caused widespread flooding and damaged infrastructure in a country already on its knees.

Downgraded from a cyclone, Freddy led to heavy downpours in the southern and central parts of the country after it made landfall in Vilankulo district in Inhambane province on 24 February, heightening the risk of another cholera outbreak while hampering economic activities and transport.

“People are traumatised, they are scared,” Catherine Gender, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Mozambique, told Mail & Guardian on Monday, referring to concerns broader than flooding in the province.

Three decades after signing a peace treaty that ended a 16-year civil war, the country has experienced cholera outbreaks and severe weather events — killing more than 600 people and requiring humanitarian aid for more than three million in 2019 — while fresh clashes between the rebel group-turned-opposition party Renamo and the ruling government broke out in 2013.

In 2017, insurgents infiltrated the country’s northern Cabo Delgado province, leading to neighbouring countries — including South Africa — collaborating with the local military to fight the siege.

Today, about one million people —half of Cabo Delgado’s population — remain displaced, with the bulk in Montepuez and Pemba, Gender says.