Jailbreak in Mauritania leads to internet shutdown

Late on Sunday 5 March, four prisoners escaped from the central prison in Nouakchott, capital of Mauritania, killing two soldiers in the process. Authorities described the prisoners as jihadist terrorists.

The next day, internet connectivity was cut for customers of all three major mobile providers — Mattel, Chinguitel and Moov Mauritel — supposedly to prevent the escapees from communicating.

“There was a lot of incomprehension,” recalls Abdou Biye, a comedian and online content creator. A week later, the government said three escapees had been killed and the fourth recaptured. On 13 March, internet connectivity was restored.

Local journalist Aliya Abass said the internet blackout made her work more difficult than usual. “We did not have access to information, and even when we had a piece of information, we had no way of verifying it,” she told The Continent.

It was not just journalists who struggled to work. Mauritania is heavily reliant on mobile connectivity for everyday business. “For a predominantly trading population, the cost must be enormous,” Abass said. On the first day of the shutdown, hundreds of people queued in front of shops selling routers in Nouakchott, as landline access was not affected.

The government justified the internet shutdown by saying “safety comes first”.

National security is among the most frequently cited justifications for internet disruptions globally — although human rights organisations are sceptical.

“Mauritania is a serial perpetrator of internet shutdowns,” explained Kassem Mnejja, a regional campaigner for Access Now, a global organisation that aims to protect digital human rights. In June 2019, a near-total shutdown was imposed after a contested presidential election. The internet is also routinely blocked during national exams.

Around the world, governments are increasingly resorting to shutting down the internet — usually in times of political stress. Last year, Access Now recorded more shutdowns than ever before, with 187 in 35 countries.

